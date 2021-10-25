Who won the NFL games last night? Full list of results and scores - October 24th

Missed Week 7 of the NFL season? We've got you covered with the final scores and key performers from each game.

From Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs getting stomped and in danger of missing the playoffs to Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a fantastic victory over the Baltimore Ravens to take control of the AFC North, check out everything that happened during Week 7 of the NFL season.

Who won the NFL games last night? Scores and results from all games

Green Bay Packers beat Washington Football Team 24-10

The Packers have remained perfect since their opening day loss, recording their sixth straight win in Week 7. There should be no doubt about whether Aaron Rodgers is committed to this team. Green Bay dominated on offense even if they couldn't run the ball effectively.

Rodgers, the fans and the coaching staff are all happy with the state of the Packers' season so far. They have every reason to be. Green Bay is one of the best teams in the league.

Green Bay Packers' top performers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers (27/35, 274 yards, 3 TDs)

Aaron Rodgers (27/35, 274 yards, 3 TDs) RB: Aaron Jones (6 carries, 19 yards)

Aaron Jones (6 carries, 19 yards) WR: Davante Adams (6 catches, 76 yards, TD.)

Tennessee Titans beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-3

The NFL can be surprising. The Titans lost to the Jets in Week 4 and everybody thought they were going to be a dumpster fire this season. So it's only natural that they go on to beat the Bills and the Chiefs in back-to-back games to open an even bigger lead at the top of the AFC South.

Enough with excuses for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defense. They aren't good enough this year. Kansas City is in significant danger of missing out on a playoff spot.

Tennessee Titans' top performers:

QB: Ryan Tannehill (21/27, 270 yards, TD, INT)

Ryan Tannehill (21/27, 270 yards, TD, INT) RB: Derrick Henry (29 carries, 86 yards)

Derrick Henry (29 carries, 86 yards) WR: A.J, Brown (8 catches, 133 yards, TD.)

Atlanta Falcons beat Miami Dolphins 30-28

A game-winning field goal closed things out in a game between two underwhelming teams, but the Falcons at least managed to get to .500 this season.

After another week filled with Watson-to-Miami rumors, Tua Tagovailoa had one of his best games as a Dolphins quarterback, even if it again had some bumpy moments. Miami has everything to fix for the 2022 season because this year is already a lost cause.

Atlanta Falcons' top performers:

QB: Matt Ryan (25/40, 336 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

Matt Ryan (25/40, 336 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB: Cordarrelle Patterson (14 carries, 60 yards, TD.)

Cordarrelle Patterson (14 carries, 60 yards, TD.) TE: Kyle Pitts (7 catches, 163 yards)

New England Patriots beat New York Jets 54-13

How much does Bill Belichick hate the Jets? He called a deep pass when his team was already leading by 41-13 in the fourth quarter.

Complete dominance from the Patriots saw them get to 3-4 on the year, but two of those wins have come against the Jets. Nevertheless, the Patriots are improving week by week and they should be able to mount a challenge for the wild card spot.

New England Patriots' top performers:

QB: Mac Jones (24/36, 307 yards, 2 TDs)

Mac Jones (24/36, 307 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Damien Harris (14 carries, 106 yards, 2 TDs)

Damien Harris (14 carries, 106 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Kendrick Bourne (4 catches, 68 yards)

New York Giants beat Carolina Panthers 25-3

The Giants offense deserves some credit today for how they performed without so many important players. However, the defense came up big with sacks, turnovers and pressure all day in Carolina's backfield. A special mention for rookie defender Azeez Ojulari, who amassed two sacks.

The Panthers benched Sam Darnold midway through the second half and fell to 3-4 after a 3-0 start. That's all you need to know.

New York Giants' top performers:

QB: Daniel Jones (23/33, 203 yards, TD.)

Daniel Jones (23/33, 203 yards, TD.) RB: Devontae Booker (14 carries, 51 yards, T.D.)

Devontae Booker (14 carries, 51 yards, T.D.) WR: Darius Slayton (5 catches, 63 yards, TD.)

Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens 41-17

Even if the scoreline doesn't reflect it, this was the best game of the weekend. Burrow came up big against a team coming off five straight wins, and his connection with fellow LSU alumni Ja'Marr Chase is the best thing to happen to the Bengals franchise over the last six seasons.

The Ravens have a big problem. Their passing defense is woeful. Burrow is excellent, but if quarterbacks consistently throw for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns, things need to be assessed.

Cincinnati Bengals' top performers:

QB: Joe Burrow (23/38, 416 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

Joe Burrow (23/38, 416 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB: Joe Mixon (12 carries, 59 yards, TD.)

Joe Mixon (12 carries, 59 yards, TD.) WR: Ja'Marr Chase (8 catches, 201 yards, TD.)

Las Vegas Raiders beat Philadelphia Eagles 33-22

Soft passing defense was everything Derek Carr could've hoped for this weekend. He completed over 90% of his passes against the Eagles and dominated the game to help the Raiders improve to 5-2 and return to the top spots of the conference, tied with the Bengals for the first seed.

The Eagles have to make an honest assessment of the franchise's state after another week where Nick Sirianni had problems regarding game management. He's showing week after week that he's not good enough to be an NFL coach.

Las Vegas Raiders' top performers:

QB: Derek Carr (31/34, 323 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

Derek Carr (31/34, 323 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB: Kenyan Drake (14 carries, 69 yards, TD.)

Kenyan Drake (14 carries, 69 yards, TD.) TE: Foster Moreau (6 catches, 60 yards, TD.)

Los Angeles Rams beat Detroit Lions 28-19

The Lions made this game very interesting: they knew they were the underdogs, so Detroit went to the high-risk, high-reward strategy, with fourth downs and fake punts.

It worked to some extent, but the talent difference between the teams is enormous, and the Rams were able to win this game without significant difficulties. Los Angeles is one of five NFC teams with only one loss after seven weeks.

Los Angeles Rams' top performers:

QB: Matthew Stafford (28/41, 334 yards, 3 TDs)

Matthew Stafford (28/41, 334 yards, 3 TDs) RB: Darrell Henderson (15 carries, 45 yards)

Darrell Henderson (15 carries, 45 yards) WR: Cooper Kupp (10 catches, 156 yards, 2 TDs)

Arizona Cardinals beat Houston Texans 31-5

It was business as usual for the Cardinals, who dominated the game after a shaky first quarter and never looked back. There's not much to analyze because of the enormous talent difference. In this game, the underdogs never stood a fight.

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

QB: Kyler Murray (20/28, 261 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

Kyler Murray (20/28, 261 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB: Chase Edmonds (15 carries, 81 yards)

Chase Edmonds (15 carries, 81 yards) WR: AJ Green (3 catches, 66 yards)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago Bears 38-3

Tom Brady became the first player to throw for 600 touchdowns in NFL history with another dominant performance, this time against a good Chicago Bears defense.

For the Buccaneers, anything short of utter dominance in the regular season will be disappointing because the team is built to win it all once again. Brady, even at 44, remains an elite player, and his landmark achievement in Sunday's win is just another proof that he's the greatest NFL player of all time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top performers:

QB: Tom Brady (20/36, 211 yards, 4 TDs)

Tom Brady (20/36, 211 yards, 4 TDs) RB: Leonard Fournette (15 carries, 81 yards, TD.)

Leonard Fournette (15 carries, 81 yards, TD.) WR: Chris Godwin (8 catches, 111 yards, TD.)

Indianapolis Colts beat San Francisco 49ers 30-18

The rain played a huge part in this game, as both passing offenses suffered from drops as it became challenging for the receivers to keep possession of the football. Nevertheless, the Colts remain one of the most improved teams after the first quarter of the season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Carson Wentz has multiple Pass TD and 0 Int in 4 straight games, tying Peyton Manning (2006-07) for the longest streak in Colts history. Carson Wentz has multiple Pass TD and 0 Int in 4 straight games, tying Peyton Manning (2006-07) for the longest streak in Colts history. https://t.co/QaaVl6oc1m

For the 49ers, it's simple: barring a miracle, the season is over. It's time to give up on Jimmy Garoppolo and give Trey Lance all the experience he can grab before the 2022 season.

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

QB: Carson Wentz (17/26, 150 yards, 2 TDs)

Carson Wentz (17/26, 150 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Jonathan Taylor (18 carries, 107 yards, TD.)

Jonathan Taylor (18 carries, 107 yards, TD.) WR: Michael Pittman Jr. (4 catches, 105 yards, TD.)

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar