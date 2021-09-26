Why the New York Giants should trade for Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins Sr

The Detroit Lions are in the process of trying to find a trade partner for LB Jamie Collins Sr.

The Lions are off to a rough start to the season and it doesn't look like things will get any easier for them. A Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens could warrant some changes to how the Lions approach the season.

Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman Dan Campbell confirmed that Lions are seeking a trade for Jamie Collins Sr. and he won’t be in the building. Campbell said they do have trade suitors. Time for Barnes and Reeves-Maybin to play more. Dan Campbell confirmed that Lions are seeking a trade for Jamie Collins Sr. and he won’t be in the building. Campbell said they do have trade suitors. Time for Barnes and Reeves-Maybin to play more.

Jamie Collins hasn't played well thus far and the Detroit Lions want to play rookie Derrick Barnes more. Collins Sr. is set to turn 32 this month but can still be productive in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions could soon scrap the season and use it to see how their younger players are and sort out the roster. All the while, Collins will be at home, inactive, while the Detroit Lions sort out a trade for him.

Several suitors have already made calls for Collins and more teams could approach Detroit with so many injuries early in the season. The New York Giants are just one among many teams that could use Jamie Collins at LB.

Why LB Jamie Collins Sr. to New York Giants makes sense

Giants Videos @SNYGiants The New York Giants are:



🔹 0-2 for the 5th straight year

🔹 0-2 for the 8th time in 9 years

🔹4-18 in Weeks 1 and 2 since 2011 The New York Giants are:



🔹 0-2 for the 5th straight year

🔹 0-2 for the 8th time in 9 years

🔹4-18 in Weeks 1 and 2 since 2011 https://t.co/5JpzdRl2nW

Something the New York Giants have been missing for the last several seasons is a group of true pass-rushers. Jamie Collins Sr. isn't a true EDGE but he is similar to TJ Watt, as he can be a pass-rusher at times but can also thrive at ILB with pass-coverage and run-defense.

The New York Giants have three sacks through two games, two of them from rookie Azeez Ojulari. Jamie Collins has 25.5 sacks in his career, which isn't great, but he had seven in 2019 with the New England Patriots.

The Detroit Lions and Jamie Collins Sr. aren't on bad terms and the Lions are trying to find a team that fits Collins' style. The New York Giants can easily insert Collins into Patrick Graham's defense. Compared to Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, Jamie Collins could be a starter after being sub-par.

When it comes to the financial side of things, Jamie Collins Sr. is set to make nearly $4 million in 2021 and $9.8 million in 2022. At 32, he's still in his prime and a fresh roster could help get him back into playing to his highest potential.

Also Read

A pick in the fifth round could suffice in a trade, and the New York Giants need help on defense after allowing 60 points in two games. Jamie Collins may not get close to seven sacks again, but putting constant pressure on the QB is a step in the right direction. His talents in pass-coverge and against the run stand out more than his ability to sack the QB.

With injuries piling up in the NFL, Jamie Collins Sr. should be on a new team by Week 4.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha