Why do NFL teams play in London? Inside League's plan to broaden its horizons

The NFL London games have become a staple of the regular season. These games are part of the NFL International Games series, a practice that aims to broaden the popularity of the National Football League.

According to SB Nation, the league plays some regular season games in London to ensure that they have a permanent presence there someday. Roger Goodell and Co. have been pretty strategic with the plan over the years.

The NFL has tested the viability of bringing West Coast-based franchises over to London to play regular season games. The franchise that has embraced the London game the most is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been part of a four-year series of "home" games in London to help find out if that will make global fans more likely to support a specific franchise.

The NFL's plan has seen some good progress over time. The games at the Wembley stadium are usually sold out, and the league's European market is growing.

How does the NFL decide which teams play in London?

The NFL typically leaves franchises to volunteer to give up one of their home games. The league does not compel any team to play in London. Instead, it encourages franchises to weigh the merits and demerits in order to make an informed decision.

Furthermore, from a financial angle, the league reimburses franchises for any loss that comes with forgoing a home game and pays them an additional $1 million.

Will an NFL franchise make the permanent move to London in the future?

The London games are a decent means for the NFL to build a genuine fanbase outside North America. It has been a staple of the league for over a decade, and more teams are volunteering to play "home games" in London.

However, it is doubtful that any NFL franchise would be keen to make a permanent move to London in the future.

First off, the NFL last added a team 21 years ago. Moreover, the likes of Toronto, Mexico, and other North American locations are more logical options if they want to go down that route. The city of London is an entirely different ball game, and it poses logistical issues that the league could do without.

Also, the league has used three stadiums in London while playing games there. Most games are hosted at Wembley Stadium, the home pitch of the England soccer national teams. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Twickenham Stadium have shared the rest of the hosting duties. These stadiums are naturally soccer fields, and it's unlikely that they'd be willing to let the NFL rent out their turfs for an estimated eight contests per year.

Simply put, the chances of an NFL franchise being permanently based in London are slim to none. For now, London fans would have to make do with the annual London games.