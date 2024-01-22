Why was Sean Desai fired? Exploring reasons behind Eagles’ DC’s exit

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Sean Desai became the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. The experienced coach assumed the role, and it was expected that the Eagles could even go one better than the 2022-23 season, where they lost in the Super Bowl game.

However, the reverse was the case as the Eagles capitulated in the 2023-24 season. Hence, coaching changes were on the horizon, and Sean Desai has unfortunately been relieved of his duties.

Why did the Philadelphia Eagles fire Sean Desai?

Sean Desai joined the Philadelphia Eagles, replacing former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon left Philadelphia to take the head coach job at the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles hired Desai with the impression that the Eagles' defense would dominate again in 2023.

In 2022, the Eagles had one of the most impressive defenses in the NFL. Philly allowed just 20.2 points per game in 2022, tied for the seventh-least in the league. Jonathan Gannon's defense also ranked first in sacks (70) and passing yards per game (179.8), second in total yards per game (301.5), and pressure rate (25.5%).

However, the above stats significantly regressed during Sean Desai's tenure. Under Desai, the Eagles ranked 30th in points allowed per game (25.2), 26th in total yards per game (356.1), 31st in passing yards per game (252.7), 20th in sacks (43), and 13th in pressure rate (22.4%).

The above stats accurately represent how much the Eagles regressed in one year despite most of the 2022 defense returning. Jonathan Gannon is regarded around football circles as a defensive coaching genius, and maybe the task of replacing him was too big on Desai's shoulders. Desai's fate was more or less confirmed after the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wildcard round.

Is Nick Sirianni next?

While the Eagles' coordinators have some blame for the surprising end to their season, the main blame squarely falls on the shoulders of head coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni failed to build on last season's momentum and regularly made head-scratching moves down the final stretch.

According to reports, Nick Sirianni's job is safe for now. The Eagles look set to keep him for at least one more season. That might entail getting a new group of coordinators. With the departure of Desai, it's clear the Eagles mean business ahead of the 2024 regular season.

The Eagles went from being the Super Bowl contenders to crashing out in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Week 12 saw the beginning of an incredible losing streak for Philadelphia. They went 11-6 after starting the season 10-1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew them out in the wildcard round. Sirianni and Co. have a huge job to restore the fear factor around the Eagles.