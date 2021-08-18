Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut former US Navy CB Cameron Kinley

Former Navy CB Cameron Kinley fought for his chance to delay his military commission to be able to compete in the NFL preseason.

Unfortunately, Cameron Kinley was waived Sunday ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to cut their rosters to 85 players. Cameron Kinley was one of three players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Sunday, including TE De'Quan Hampton and WR Josh Pearson.

As a UDFA player from Navy, Cameron Kinley had six tackles in his first NFL preseason game, but also had a personal foul. In college, he played 27 games for 88 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, INT and forced fumble.

It is unclear at this time if Kinley will have to step away from football to commit to the US Navy or if he has time to see if another NFL team picks him up. Either way, Cameron Kinley had to battle for his shot in the NFL after originally being barred from delaying his US Naval Academy commission.

There was a 2017 ruling that didn't allow athletes from pushing their commitments, which was reversed in 2019; yet Kinley wasn't allowed to do so. Players from other service academies received approval, but Kinley was denied entry and had to take it up the chain of command.

After pleading his case and gaining a large following for it, defense secretary Lloyd Austin granted Cameron Kinley the right to play in the NFL.

"I'm definitely grateful I had an opportunity to be a part of the organization. I was able to learn a lot on and off the field from players, coaches and support staff. I wish the Buccaneers the best this season, and I look forward to what God has next for me." - Cameron Kinley after being waived, via ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.

Per Bruce Arians, Kyle Trask “looked really good” at Day 1 of #Bucs rookie minicamp, though I’m sure he’d like this throw back. ⁦@NavyFB⁩’s Cameron Kinley with the INT pic.twitter.com/rIRyNiKEbp — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) May 14, 2021

Why was Cameron Kinley cut?

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians really wanted Cameron Kinley to be able to join his team after showing 'promising signs' in mini-camp. However, he was always a long shot at making the final roster, thanks to a talented secondary comprising Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Ross Cockrell, Antonio Hamilton, Nate Brooks, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards, Javon Hagan and Raven Greene.

His personal foul did nothing in his case to make the roster, as he didn't have any real breakout moments in camp. He had an INT in camp, but it was an underthrown ball and not a real play by him.

Cameron Kinley had some versatility in the secondary, but there is a possibility that he won't get to play in 2021, and will continue on to the US Navy.

It’s not about what happens to you in life, it’s about how you respond to it. — Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) August 17, 2021

Hopefully, he is the last student-athlete who had to go the extra mile for a shot they earned.

