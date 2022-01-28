Will Aaron Rodgers join former Packers OC in Denver?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Saturday night that he is going to put a lot of thought into his future. After the Green Bay Packers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round, Rodgers stated that, if the team was going to rebuild, he didn't want to be a part of it.
"I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," Rodgers said after Saturday night's 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
While the Packers' salary cap issues are a major concern for next season's roster, there may be another reason for him to consider leaving. Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the new Denver Broncos head coach late Wednesday evening.
Would this give the reigning NFL MVP an opportunity to leave Green Bay and lead west?
Would Aaron Rodgers consider playing in Denver in 2022?
Aaron Rodgers had high praise for his now former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The quarterback made his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about the job that Hackett has done. He also supported Hackett being hired as a head coach and how it was well-deserved.
"This is a little overdue, to be honest. He's been around the game a long time. What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He's a great coach. I love spending time with him. He's a fantastic teacher. He's incredible in front of the room."-Aaron Rodgers
While he has been one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League in recent years, he has seemed to thrive under Hackett's offensive scheme and coaching. Since Hackett joined the Packers in 2019, he has had the lowest interception rate among all quarterbacks, with just 13. He also has the most touchdowns among quarterbacks with 111 and has thrown three touchdowns in 21 different games.
“He finds ways every single week to come up with new cool ideas. He’s got infectious energy. He’s hilarious.”-Aaron Rodgers on Nathaniel Hackett
His high praise for Hackett will be good as he enters his first head coaching job and prepares to meet his new team. It could also indicate a move from Rodgers.
Last April, when rumors began to circulate that he was interested in leaving Green Bay, it was speculated that he would be traded to the Denver Broncos. Even after the Broncos' acquisition of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, many still believed that he would still be traded.
The Packers are likely going to have to go in some form of "rebuild" mode, especially because of their salary cap issues. They will likely love their starting quarterback because he will count for around $20 million of that cap space. If he wants to continue playing, the Denver Broncos, who need a boost on offense, would be a solid option for him.