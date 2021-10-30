Will Baker Mayfield play in Week 8 against the Steelers? Latest update on Browns QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield initially injured his left, non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. While Mayfield continued to play, it wasn't until Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals that the full scope of the injury was made public. A hit from Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt left Mayfield in excruciating pain.

Mayfield's injury was initially diagnosed as a partial tear to the labrum. But it was later confirmed that the quarterback had suffered a complete tear. Baker Mayfield also had a shoulder fracture that he was told would need to heal before being allowed back on the field.

Baker Mayfield missed last Thursday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, which forced the Browns to start backup quarterback Case Keenum. The Browns were able to pull out a 17-14 win over the Broncos.

With a big divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming large, will the Cleveland Browns field quarterback Baker Mayfield?

Is QB Baker Mayfield playing vs. Steelers in Week 8?

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday afternoon that quarterback Baker Mayfield would start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield's shoulder injury has gotten better. He has full range of motion in his shoulder and the fracture has begun to heal, which is why the Browns' medical team gave Mayfield clearance to play this Sunday.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield received medical clearance last night to play and is expected to start Sunday, despite a torn left labrum & shoulder fracture. With full range of motion in his shoulder & his strength back, the medical decision was made. The fracture is healing. Source: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield received medical clearance last night to play and is expected to start Sunday, despite a torn left labrum & shoulder fracture. With full range of motion in his shoulder & his strength back, the medical decision was made. The fracture is healing.

Not only will Mayfield be back on the field in Week 8, but he will also have both his top wide receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, healthy and ready to make an impact. Week 8 will mark the first time that all three will play together since the 2020 NFL season.

clevelanddotcom @clevelanddotcom Baker Mayfield was wearing pads at practice today, throwing the ball with zip. #Browns Baker Mayfield was wearing pads at practice today, throwing the ball with zip. #Browns https://t.co/W8lA31kKy0

Baker Mayfield returned to practice this week and although he was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, he was in full practice and seen working on passing drills.

The Browns and Steelers rivalry has only intensified since last season. The Browns got a Week 17 win over the Steelers and then a Wild Card win on the road in Pittsburgh to end their season.

If Baker Mayfield can lead Cleveland to victory, he will be the first Browns quarterback to win three consecutive games over the Pittsburgh Steelers since Bernie Kosar did so in 1999.

