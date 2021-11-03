Will T.Y. Hilton play in Week 9 vs. Jets?

Since returning to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason on a one-year deal, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has had difficulties staying healthy and on the field. Hilton didn't make his first start of the season until Week 6 due to a neck injury that required surgery to repair.

Hilton returned to the Indianapolis Colts just in time to face division rival Houston Texans, who he has had great success against in the past. Hilton injured his quad in that game and then missed Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts said Hilton's quad injury wasn't serious but chose to keep him off the field for the soggy Sunday night matchup in Santa Clara.

Will T.Y. Hilton be able to take the field on Thursday night against the New York Jets?

Will T.Y. Hilton be on the field in Week 9?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans last week. He has now been ruled out for Week 9's Thursday Night game against the New York Jets.

Hilton, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, didn't have enough time in a short week to be cleared for Thursday.

It happened in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon's game against the Titans. Hilton caught a pass from Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and took a hard hit to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, slamming his head. Hilton was tended to for several minutes from the Indianapolis Colts training staff but was able to get up and walk off the field himself.

In the time that T.Y. Hilton has taken the field he has been a solid offensive weapon for Carson Wentz in his first year in the Colts offensive scheme. In two games this season, Hilton has six receptions for 96 yards, averaging 16 yards per catch. Hilton also took the pressure from opposing defenses off of second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is having a breakout season for the Indianapolis Colts.

T.Y. Hilton was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Hilton was a free agent after the 2020 NFL season but decided on a one-year deal to return to the team this offseason. After suffering the neck injury, Hilton said that he contemplated retiring from the National Football League and unfortunately since his return he has now suffered two more injuries.

