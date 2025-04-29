5 ex cards fans would love to see in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians

With the upcoming release of Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, hype is growing by leaps and bounds, particularly among the franchise's Alola region fanbase. This newest expansion is introducing the A3 series and releases on April 30. Celestial Guardians consists of two distinct booster packs with the theme revolving around legendary Gen 7 favorites: Solgaleo and Lunala.

Ad

With only ex cards from the set revealed so far, fans are already speculating on which powerful ex cards could debut with this launch. Here are five ex cards that fans would love to see in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: Ex variants that fans would love to see

1) Alolan Raticate

Alolan Raticate as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

After Bidoof ex proved that even the regional rodents could offer compelling gameplay, Alolan Raticate feels like the next natural step. As a Darkness-type, it might bring in smart strategies through chip damage or strategy-disruption oriented moves.

Ad

Trending

An optimally built Raticate ex might bring about new and innovative deck designs.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians release date and time

2) Vikavolt

Vikavolt as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vikavolt has traditionally been known in the mainline games as a supportive Pokemon that is fast. Translating this into TCG Pocket could mean an ex card that fits seamlessly into Lightning-type decks.

Ad

It could focus on a low-cost, moderate-damage attack set or feature an energy-accelerating ability to power up benched Pokemon. Overall, Vikavolt ex could bring essential utility to the format.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) pack revealed

3) Bewear

Bewear as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bewear, no matter the cute and cuddly outer appearance, has a dangerous reputation in both the anime and the mainline TCG. Bewear cards have previously handled this duality well by incorporating its cuteness and raw strength with its beloved ability "Fluffy," increased damage against evolved Pokemon, use of status conditions, and dealing 150+ damage.

Ad

Bewear ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians could be a game-changer that lives up to its TCG history.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: Meta predictions and expected cards

4) Silvally

Silvally as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Silvally has always stood out for its rich lore and competitive flexibility in the video games, thanks to its RKS System ability. A Silvally ex in Celestial Guardians might mirror that by having a move fueled by colorless energy, but changing its typing depending on the attached energy cards.

Ad

This would enable it to fit into almost any deck. Its presence would bring strategic complexity and homage to its in-game background.

Also read: Upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Item card may change the way the game is played

5) Alolan Starters – Decidueye, Incineroar, and Primarina

Decidueye, Incineroar, and Primarina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players already know that Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio are sure to be in the set, but the excitement comes from the potential of their fully-evolved ex versions. TCG Pocket has a history of producing influential starter ex cards, and this group can potentially do the same.

Ad

With the right moves and synergy, Decidueye ex could introduce tactical Bench sniping, Incineroar ex might bring heavy-hitting aggression, and Primarina ex could offer control or healing abilities. These three could bring both nostalgia and a competitive edge to the format.

Also read: Is Pokemon TCG Pocket releasing new packs too frequently?

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨