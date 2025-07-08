5 little known Pokemon TCG Pocket decks that can surprise you

Pokemon TCG Pocket has developed a realm where creativity and unconventional strategies can sometimes surprise you. Although the majority of players rely on familiar meta decks, there are some lesser-known gems capable of outplaying opponents’ strategies with shocking strength and harmony.

Let's take a look at five underdog and budget decks that provide strategy as well as a little surprise.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Underrated decks that can surprise you

1) Skarmory + Melmetal (Genetic Apex)

Skarmory and Melmetal as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This pair provides solid synergy from the outset. Skarmory is a great opener due to its Metal Arms attack, which does 20 base damage but increases by 30 more if equipped with a Pokemon Tool. Combining it with tools such as Poison Barb or Rocky Helmet can provide you with an advantage by applying early-game pressure.

The actual powerhouse, though, is Melmetal. With its Hard Coat skill, Melmetal receives -20 less damage from attacks, providing it with tremendous staying power. Its Heavy Impact attack deals 120 damage, comparable to heavy hitter Solgaleo ex.

2) Farfetch'd + Regigigas

Farfetch'd and Regigigas as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This colorless combo is both fun and effective. Farfetch'd deals 40 damage for one energy, perfect for weakening enemies in the early game. Regigigas takes its turn with greater 140 HP and a powerful move known as Raging Hammer.

It begins at 50 damage but rises according to how much damage Regigigas has sustained. Because all the attacks are colorless, running Water Energy allows you to access healing aid from Irida, adding an additional recovery element to this deck.

3) Sudowoodo + Lucario

Sudowoodo and Lucario as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Fighting-type combination is designed for disruption and effectiveness. Sudowoodo is especially threatening against ex Pokemon, adding an additional 30 damage beyond its standard 20. Lucario adds utility and damage with its Submarine Blow (40 damage) and Fighting Coach ability, which increases all Fighting-type moves by 20.

What really makes this deck great is that Lucario's ability stacks — use two, and you're dealing +40 damage per hit. Lucario is aiding Sudowoodo as well as being a danger on its own.

4) Galvantula (Mythical Island) + Magnezone

Galvantula and Magnezone as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Electric-type combo offers a balance of control and energy generation. Galvantula's Electroweb deals 70 damage and prevents your opponents’ active card from retreating. On the bench, though, Magneton powers itself up with its Volt Charge, allowing you to attach a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone onto itself.

Once Magneton evolves into Magnezone, it can use Thunder Blast for 110 damage, although it does require one Lightning Energy discard. That's why early energy construction with Magneton is so important.

5) Snorlax (Triumphant Light) + Bastiodon

Snorlax and Bastiodon as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Designed for players who prefer a grindy defensive style, this deck specializes in stalling and endurance. Snorlax begins the game with a strong 140 HP and can be specialized to your playstyle — using Illima for a stall playstyle or Barry if you like to attack.

Bastiodon is the star of the show here, although it takes time to get set up. It has 160 HP and the move Guarded Grill, which can cut damage from incoming attacks by 100 in case you get heads on a coin flip. With its Headbang attack causing 80 solid damage, Bastiodon is a hard opponent to beat.

