5 things in Pokemon GO Scopely should improve on

With Niantic offloading its video game division to a new owner, Pokemon GO Scopely is now starting a new chapter. Despite the game still being popular, it has been criticized for some mechanics that require tweaking. The ownership change offers a chance for long-overdue improvements that could make the game better for players.

Even with its success, Pokemon GO has problems that Scopely needs to correct in order to maintain the game's enjoyment and accessibility. The following are five main areas where Pokemon GO can undergo some quality-of-life adjustments.

5 changes in Pokemon GO Scopely could incorporate

1) Enhanced social features

Raids as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though Pokemon GO is a multiplayer game, the social features are still minimal. There is a friend list and gifting feature, but they do not allow good real-time interaction or collaboration. Team coordination for raids and team events can be difficult without native communication features.

Adding a built-in chat within the game would help in better coordination, particularly with remote raids. Creating structured team challenges with special rewards in Pokemon GO Scopely could also help with more community building and cooperative behavior.

2) Improved accessibility

Including accessibility tools will let players have an inclusive experience (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Accessibility is an important part of any game, and Pokemon GO is not perfect yet in that aspect. Those with mobility issues struggle to take part in central activities such as walking a great distance or visiting certain PokeStops and gyms.

The addition of options like alternative ways of movement, adjustable interaction preferences, or support tools, would make the game more accessible for all players. Everyone should be able to play and enjoy the game fully, which should be a priority for Pokemon GO Scopely.

3) Balanced monetization

Pokemon GO has often faced criticism about its monetization (Image via The Pokemon Company)

More ticketed events and monetized content have been expressed as concerns by a lot of players over the years. While the special events are entertaining, the increasing paywalls risk driving away free-to-play users.

Better balancing of free and paid content is vital to sustaining trust and engagement. Pokemon GO Scopely needs to work on providing real rewards for both paying and non-paying players so that the game is still fair and fun to play for everyone.

4) Expanded avatar customization

Avatar customization as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players have long called for more avatar customization options to develop distinct and personal in-game identities. While Niantic did try to implement new customization options, players felt that the updates looked unnatural and were not truly personalized.

Pokemon GO Scopely can redo this feature by providing more varied clothing, hairstyles, and accessories that actually showcase player individuality. A more dynamic and customizable avatar system would allow for more player expression and immersion.

5) Gym list upgrade

Gyms as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The gym tracking system has not been developed much since the release of Pokemon GO. Nowadays, the game only logs encounters with the last 1,000 gyms, and then older gyms vanish from the log unless revisited.

This is irritating for gold gym seekers who want to track and finish as many gyms as possible. A revised system in Pokemon GO Scopely that enables permanent tracking of every gym a player visits would significantly enhance this feature, appealing to serious gym battlers.

With a new captain in charge now, Pokemon GO Scopely has the potential to streamline its gameplay's major components. Building up social aspects, enhancing accessibility, balancing monetization, enhancing customization, and revamping gym tracking are some changes that could dramatically improve the gaming experience. If Scopely addresses these categories, it could bring new life to the game and cement its long-term viability.

