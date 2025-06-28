  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Fest Global and how to get them (2025)

All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Fest Global and how to get them (2025)

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jun 28, 2025 20:28 GMT
Exclusive attacks in Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025
Exclusive attacks in Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025 (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025 brings you the opportunity to access nine legacy moves, which are usually only available via Elite TMs. These will be available via evolution starting 10 am local time on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and ending at 6 pm local time on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Ad

This article lists all the exclusive attacks you can access without Elite TMs during Pokemon GO Fest Global in 2025.

sk promotional banner

All featured attacks you can get during Pokemon GO Fest Global in 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw

  • Fast move
  • Trainer Battles: Two-turn move, 6 damage, and 8 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 6 damage and 4 energy with a 0.5-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Alolan Sandshrew

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global habitat timings explored

Clefable - Pound

  • Fast move
  • Trainer Battles: Two-turn move, 4 damage, and 4 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 6 damage and 5 energy with a 0.5-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Clefairy

Tyranitar - Smack Down

  • Fast move
  • Trainer Battles: Three-turn move, 11 damage, and 8 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 13 damage and 7 energy with a 1-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Larvitar
Ad

Talonflame - Incinerate

  • Fast move
  • Trainer Battles: Five-turn move, 20 damage, and 20 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 32 damage and 22 energy with a 2.5-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Fletchinder

Empoleon - Hydro Cannon

  • Charged move
  • Trainer Battles: 80 damage for 40 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 90 damage for 50 energy over a 2.0-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Prinplup

Also read: Pokemon GO Hero's Journey Special Research: GO Fest 2025 tasks and rewards

Chesnaught - Frenzy Plant

  • Charged move
  • Trainer Battles: 100 damage for 45 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 100 damage for 50 energy over a 2.5-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Quilladin
Ad

Primarina - Hydro Cannon

  • Charged move
  • Trainer Battles: 80 damage for 40 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 90 damage for 50 energy over a 2.0-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Brionne

Skeledirge - Blast Burn

  • Charged move
  • Trainer Battles: 110 damage for 50 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 120 damage for 50 energy over a 3.5-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Crocalor

Also read: How many successful raids are needed to get Crowned Sword Zacian and Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

Machamp - Stone Edge

  • Charged move
  • Trainer Battles: 110 damage for 50 energy
  • Gyms and raids: 120 damage for 50 energy over a 3.5-second cooldown
  • How to get: Evolve Machoke
Ad

Check out our other guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications