All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Fest Global and how to get them (2025)

Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025 brings you the opportunity to access nine legacy moves, which are usually only available via Elite TMs. These will be available via evolution starting 10 am local time on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and ending at 6 pm local time on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Ad

This article lists all the exclusive attacks you can access without Elite TMs during Pokemon GO Fest Global in 2025.

All featured attacks you can get during Pokemon GO Fest Global in 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw

Fast move

Trainer Battles: Two-turn move, 6 damage, and 8 energy

Gyms and raids: 6 damage and 4 energy with a 0.5-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Alolan Sandshrew

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global habitat timings explored

Clefable - Pound

Fast move

Trainer Battles: Two-turn move, 4 damage, and 4 energy

Gyms and raids: 6 damage and 5 energy with a 0.5-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Clefairy

Tyranitar - Smack Down

Fast move

Trainer Battles: Three-turn move, 11 damage, and 8 energy

Gyms and raids: 13 damage and 7 energy with a 1-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Larvitar

Ad

Talonflame - Incinerate

Fast move

Trainer Battles: Five-turn move, 20 damage, and 20 energy

Gyms and raids: 32 damage and 22 energy with a 2.5-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Fletchinder

Empoleon - Hydro Cannon

Charged move

Trainer Battles: 80 damage for 40 energy

Gyms and raids: 90 damage for 50 energy over a 2.0-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Prinplup

Also read: Pokemon GO Hero's Journey Special Research: GO Fest 2025 tasks and rewards

Chesnaught - Frenzy Plant

Charged move

Trainer Battles: 100 damage for 45 energy

Gyms and raids: 100 damage for 50 energy over a 2.5-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Quilladin

Ad

Primarina - Hydro Cannon

Charged move

Trainer Battles: 80 damage for 40 energy

Gyms and raids: 90 damage for 50 energy over a 2.0-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Brionne

Skeledirge - Blast Burn

Charged move

Trainer Battles: 110 damage for 50 energy

Gyms and raids: 120 damage for 50 energy over a 3.5-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Crocalor

Also read: How many successful raids are needed to get Crowned Sword Zacian and Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

Machamp - Stone Edge

Charged move

Trainer Battles: 110 damage for 50 energy

Gyms and raids: 120 damage for 50 energy over a 3.5-second cooldown

How to get: Evolve Machoke

Ad

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨