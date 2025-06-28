All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Fest Global and how to get them (2025)

Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025 brings you the opportunity to access nine legacy moves, which are usually only available via Elite TMs. These will be available via evolution starting 10 am local time on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and ending at 6 pm local time on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
This article lists all the exclusive attacks you can access without Elite TMs during Pokemon GO Fest Global in 2025.
All featured attacks you can get during Pokemon GO Fest Global in 2025
Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw
- Fast move
- Trainer Battles: Two-turn move, 6 damage, and 8 energy
- Gyms and raids: 6 damage and 4 energy with a 0.5-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Alolan Sandshrew
Clefable - Pound
- Fast move
- Trainer Battles: Two-turn move, 4 damage, and 4 energy
- Gyms and raids: 6 damage and 5 energy with a 0.5-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Clefairy
Tyranitar - Smack Down
- Fast move
- Trainer Battles: Three-turn move, 11 damage, and 8 energy
- Gyms and raids: 13 damage and 7 energy with a 1-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Larvitar
Talonflame - Incinerate
- Fast move
- Trainer Battles: Five-turn move, 20 damage, and 20 energy
- Gyms and raids: 32 damage and 22 energy with a 2.5-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Fletchinder
Empoleon - Hydro Cannon
- Charged move
- Trainer Battles: 80 damage for 40 energy
- Gyms and raids: 90 damage for 50 energy over a 2.0-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Prinplup
Chesnaught - Frenzy Plant
- Charged move
- Trainer Battles: 100 damage for 45 energy
- Gyms and raids: 100 damage for 50 energy over a 2.5-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Quilladin
Primarina - Hydro Cannon
- Charged move
- Trainer Battles: 80 damage for 40 energy
- Gyms and raids: 90 damage for 50 energy over a 2.0-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Brionne
Skeledirge - Blast Burn
- Charged move
- Trainer Battles: 110 damage for 50 energy
- Gyms and raids: 120 damage for 50 energy over a 3.5-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Crocalor
Machamp - Stone Edge
- Charged move
- Trainer Battles: 110 damage for 50 energy
- Gyms and raids: 120 damage for 50 energy over a 3.5-second cooldown
- How to get: Evolve Machoke
