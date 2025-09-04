All Kanto Celebration research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Kanto Celebration brings quite a few research tasks for Pokemon GO trainers to participate in. There are free Field Research and Timed Research tasks that players can complete and reap rewards from. There is also a paid Special Research questline focusing on the Legendary Birds.The Kanto Celebration runs from Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. How to complete Kanto Celebration Special Research in Pokemon GO?The Kanto Celebration Special Research (Kanto Legends) is available for US$4.99. The tasks and rewards are:Kanto Legends Step 1 of 3Catch 151 Pokemon - 2x Silver Pinap BerryUse 151 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz BerrySpin 51 PokeStops or Gyms - 10000 XPCollect MP from 15 Power Spots - 10000x StardustRewards: Dynamax Articuno encounter, 30x Articuno Candy, 3x Articuno Candy XLKanto Legends Step 2 of 3Power up Pokemon 51 times - 3x Charged TMUse 51 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 3x Fast TMDefeat 10 Team GO Rocket members - 10000 XPWin 10 Max Battles - 10000x StardustRewards: Dynamax Zapdos encounter, 30x Zapdos Candy, 3x Zapdos Candy XLKanto Legends Step 3 of 3Evolve 10 Pokemon - 1x PoffinEarn 51 hearts with your buddy - 5x Rare CandySend 51 Gifts to friends - 10000 XPCollect 15100 Max Particles - 10000x StardustRewards: Dynamax Moltres encounter, 30x Moltres Candy, 3x Moltres Candy XLHow to complete Kanto Celebration Timed Research in Pokemon GO?There are three Timed Research available during Kanto Celebration. The tasks and rewards are:Near and Farfetch'd - Step 1 of 1 (September 2 at 10 am to September 3 at 10 am)Catch 50 Pokemon - 5000 XPUse 10 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - 25x Mega Venusaur energyUse 10 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - 25x Mega Charizard energyUse 10 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon - 25x Mega Blastoise energySpin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Ultra BallRewards: Farfetch'd encounter, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XPKang you dig it - Step 1 of 1 (September 3 at 10 am to September 4 at 10 am)Catch 50 Pokemon - 5000 XPEarn 5 hearts with your buddy - 25x Mega Venusaur energyPower up Pokemon 10 times - 25x Mega Charizard energyHatch an egg - 25x Mega Blastoise energyEvolve 3 Pokemon - 10x Ultra BallRewards: Kangaskhan encounter, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XPMime time - Step 1 of 1 (September 4 at 10 am to September 5 at 10 am)Catch 50 Pokemon - 5000 XPMake 30 Nice Throws - 25x Mega Venusaur energyMake 15 Great Throws - 25x Mega Charizard energyMake 30 Curveball Throws - 25x Mega Blastoise energyEarn 10000 XP - 10x Ultra BallRewards: Mr. Mime encounter, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XPHow to complete Kanto Celebration Field Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:Catch 5 Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle - Bulbasaur encounter [shiny variant available], Charmander encounter [shiny variant available], or Squirtle encounter [shiny variant available]Evolve a Pokemon - 1x Rare CandyMega Evolve a Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise - 10000 XPSpin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Mega Venusaur energy, 10x Mega Charizard energy, or 10x Mega Blastoise energyUse 5 berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, or 2x Ultra BallHow to complete Kanto Celebration Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:Catch BulbasaurCatch Ivysaur (evolve Bulbasaur)Catch Venusaur (evolve Ivysaur)Catch CharmanderCatch Charmeleon (evolve Charmander)Catch Charizard (evolve Charmander)Catch SquirtleCatch Wartortle (evolve Squirtle)Catch Blastoise (evolve Wartortle)Rewards: 100x Mega Venusaur energy, 100x Mega Charizard energy, 100x Mega Blastoise energyCheck out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts