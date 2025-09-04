  • home icon
All Kanto Celebration research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 04, 2025 09:30 GMT
Kanto Celebration Special, Timed, and Field Research (Image via Niantic)
Kanto Celebration Special, Timed, and Field Research (Image via Niantic)

The Kanto Celebration brings quite a few research tasks for Pokemon GO trainers to participate in. There are free Field Research and Timed Research tasks that players can complete and reap rewards from. There is also a paid Special Research questline focusing on the Legendary Birds.

The Kanto Celebration runs from Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

sk promotional banner

How to complete Kanto Celebration Special Research in Pokemon GO?

The Kanto Celebration Special Research (Kanto Legends) is available for US$4.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Kanto Legends Step 1 of 3

  • Catch 151 Pokemon - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Use 151 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry
  • Spin 51 PokeStops or Gyms - 10000 XP
  • Collect MP from 15 Power Spots - 10000x Stardust
  • Rewards: Dynamax Articuno encounter, 30x Articuno Candy, 3x Articuno Candy XL

Kanto Legends Step 2 of 3

  • Power up Pokemon 51 times - 3x Charged TM
  • Use 51 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 3x Fast TM
  • Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket members - 10000 XP
  • Win 10 Max Battles - 10000x Stardust
  • Rewards: Dynamax Zapdos encounter, 30x Zapdos Candy, 3x Zapdos Candy XL
Kanto Legends Step 3 of 3

  • Evolve 10 Pokemon - 1x Poffin
  • Earn 51 hearts with your buddy - 5x Rare Candy
  • Send 51 Gifts to friends - 10000 XP
  • Collect 15100 Max Particles - 10000x Stardust
  • Rewards: Dynamax Moltres encounter, 30x Moltres Candy, 3x Moltres Candy XL

How to complete Kanto Celebration Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

There are three Timed Research available during Kanto Celebration. The tasks and rewards are:

Near and Farfetch'd - Step 1 of 1 (September 2 at 10 am to September 3 at 10 am)

  • Catch 50 Pokemon - 5000 XP
  • Use 10 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - 25x Mega Venusaur energy
  • Use 10 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - 25x Mega Charizard energy
  • Use 10 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon - 25x Mega Blastoise energy
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Farfetch'd encounter, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XP

Kang you dig it - Step 1 of 1 (September 3 at 10 am to September 4 at 10 am)

  • Catch 50 Pokemon - 5000 XP
  • Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - 25x Mega Venusaur energy
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25x Mega Charizard energy
  • Hatch an egg - 25x Mega Blastoise energy
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Kangaskhan encounter, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XP

Mime time - Step 1 of 1 (September 4 at 10 am to September 5 at 10 am)

  • Catch 50 Pokemon - 5000 XP
  • Make 30 Nice Throws - 25x Mega Venusaur energy
  • Make 15 Great Throws - 25x Mega Charizard energy
  • Make 30 Curveball Throws - 25x Mega Blastoise energy
  • Earn 10000 XP - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Mr. Mime encounter, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XP
How to complete Kanto Celebration Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 5 Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle - Bulbasaur encounter [shiny variant available], Charmander encounter [shiny variant available], or Squirtle encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Evolve a Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy
  • Mega Evolve a Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise - 10000 XP
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Mega Venusaur energy, 10x Mega Charizard energy, or 10x Mega Blastoise energy
  • Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, or 2x Ultra Ball
How to complete Kanto Celebration Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch Bulbasaur
  • Catch Ivysaur (evolve Bulbasaur)
  • Catch Venusaur (evolve Ivysaur)
  • Catch Charmander
  • Catch Charmeleon (evolve Charmander)
  • Catch Charizard (evolve Charmander)
  • Catch Squirtle
  • Catch Wartortle (evolve Squirtle)
  • Catch Blastoise (evolve Wartortle)
  • Rewards: 100x Mega Venusaur energy, 100x Mega Charizard energy, 100x Mega Blastoise energy

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

