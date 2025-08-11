  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • All new Team GO Rocket leader lineups in Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over

All new Team GO Rocket leader lineups in Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 11, 2025 07:12 GMT
Team GO Rocket new lineups after Delightful Days Taken Over event (Image via Niantic)
Team GO Rocket new lineups after Delightful Days Taken Over event (Image via Niantic)

The Team GO Rocket leaders and boss lineups have undergone a change in Pokemon GO with the start of Delightful Days Taken Over. Giovanni has a new ace in his pocket - Shadow Giratina, while Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are also sporting different shadow 'mons to battle trainers.

Ad

We have jotted down the currently available information regarding which Team GO Rocket Leader is sporting which Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO in the article below.

sk promotional banner

All Delightful Days Taken Over Team GO Rocket leader lineup changes in Pokemon GO

The August 2025 updated lineups for Team GO Rocket leaders after Delightful Days Taken Over are as follows:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

LeaderFisrt PokemonSecond Pokemon Third Pokemon
Giovanni Persian-Altered Giratina*
ArloChikorita*Crobat
Slowbro		Scizor
Alakazam
CliffCyndaquil*SkarmoryTyranitar
SierraTotodile*Staraptor
Ferrothorn		Houndoom
Drapion
Ad

As you can see, there are gaps in the table regarding possible Pokemon options that the above NPCs can use. We will update the table once we have further information as the event progresses. The * denotes Pokemon that can be caught after successfully defeating the respective Team GO Rocket Leader.

Ad

Delightful Days Taken Over began on Monday, August 11, at 12 am local time and will come to an end on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It brought a new Giovanni Special Research to aid Pokemon GO trainers in the quest to encounter and defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss. We also see the debut of Shadow Kyogre in five-star Shadow Raids.

You can also expect the following bonuses during the event:

Ad
  • Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.
  • You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
  • Pokemon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.
  • For the first time in Pokémon GO, you might even hatch Shiny Salandit - if you’re lucky!

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications