All new Team GO Rocket leader lineups in Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over

The Team GO Rocket leaders and boss lineups have undergone a change in Pokemon GO with the start of Delightful Days Taken Over. Giovanni has a new ace in his pocket - Shadow Giratina, while Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are also sporting different shadow 'mons to battle trainers.We have jotted down the currently available information regarding which Team GO Rocket Leader is sporting which Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO in the article below.All Delightful Days Taken Over Team GO Rocket leader lineup changes in Pokemon GOThe August 2025 updated lineups for Team GO Rocket leaders after Delightful Days Taken Over are as follows:LeaderFisrt PokemonSecond Pokemon Third PokemonGiovanni Persian-Altered Giratina*ArloChikorita*CrobatSlowbroScizorAlakazamCliffCyndaquil*SkarmoryTyranitarSierraTotodile*StaraptorFerrothornHoundoomDrapionAs you can see, there are gaps in the table regarding possible Pokemon options that the above NPCs can use. We will update the table once we have further information as the event progresses. The * denotes Pokemon that can be caught after successfully defeating the respective Team GO Rocket Leader.Delightful Days Taken Over began on Monday, August 11, at 12 am local time and will come to an end on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It brought a new Giovanni Special Research to aid Pokemon GO trainers in the quest to encounter and defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss. We also see the debut of Shadow Kyogre in five-star Shadow Raids.You can also expect the following bonuses during the event:Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.Pokemon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.For the first time in Pokémon GO, you might even hatch Shiny Salandit - if you're lucky!