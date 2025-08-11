Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over overview: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Shadow Johto starters debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over is the latest Team GO Rocket-themed event. It started at midnight local time on Sunday, August 11, 2025, and will end at 11:59 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The event adds several new Shadow Pokemon, including Shadow Giratina. Shadow Kyogre makes its raid debut, and Shiny Salandit and Shiny Salazzle are officially released.This article covers everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over event.Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over features and bonusesFeaturesShadow Pokemon debutsShadow Giratina - Can be acquired by defeating Giovanni until the start of the next GO Rocket Takeover event.Shadow Staryu - Can be acquired by defeating Water-type GruntsShadow Pikipek - Can be acquired by defeating Normal- and Flying-type GruntsShadow Fletchling - Can be acquired by defeating Normal- and Flying-type GruntsShadow Grubbin - Can be acquired by defeating Electric- and Bug-type GruntsRaidsOne-star raidsBellsprout [shiny available]Aipom [shiny available]Teddiursa [shiny available]Seedot [shiny available]Three-star raidsGirafarigAbsol [shiny available]WhirlipedeFive-star raidsKyogre [August 16 and 17, 2025; Shiny debut]Team GO Rocket LeaderSierra, Cliff, and Arlo will award the following Pokemon as reward encounters:Sierra - Totodile [shiny available]Cliff - Cyndaquil [shiny available]Arlo - Chikorita [shiny available]Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)BonussesTeam GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack FrustrationPokemon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.For the first time in Pokémon GO, you might even hatch Shiny Salandit—if you're lucky!Best tips and tricks for Delightful Days Taken Over in Pokemon GODo the following things to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over event:Catch Shadow Grubbin and Shadow Fletchling: These are the two strongest Shadows to be added to the game during this event.Battle the leaders: The leaders have excellent Pokemon as the reward encounter. Shadow Shiny Johto starters, two of which are powerful PvP picks, will give you a reason to flex when you use them in battles.Find Giovanni: Shadow Giratina is a force to be reckoned with and should be on your top priority list. If you have Super Rocket Radars from the past lying around, this is the time to bring them out.Remove Frustration: Remember to use TMs to get rid of the useless Charged Move.Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listBest shinies to look for during Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken OverShadow TotodileShadow ChikoritaShadow CyndaquilShadow KyogreShadow AbsolAlso read: Pokemon GO shiny oddsCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts