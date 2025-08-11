  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over overview: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Shadow Johto starters debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over overview: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Shadow Johto starters debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 11, 2025 03:24 GMT
Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over
Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over is the latest Team GO Rocket-themed event. It started at midnight local time on Sunday, August 11, 2025, and will end at 11:59 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The event adds several new Shadow Pokemon, including Shadow Giratina. Shadow Kyogre makes its raid debut, and Shiny Salandit and Shiny Salazzle are officially released.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over event.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over features and bonuses

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Shadow Pokemon debuts

  • Shadow Giratina - Can be acquired by defeating Giovanni until the start of the next GO Rocket Takeover event.
  • Shadow Staryu - Can be acquired by defeating Water-type Grunts
  • Shadow Pikipek - Can be acquired by defeating Normal- and Flying-type Grunts
  • Shadow Fletchling - Can be acquired by defeating Normal- and Flying-type Grunts
  • Shadow Grubbin - Can be acquired by defeating Electric- and Bug-type Grunts

Raids

One-star raids

  • Bellsprout [shiny available]
  • Aipom [shiny available]
  • Teddiursa [shiny available]
  • Seedot [shiny available]
Three-star raids

  • Girafarig
  • Absol [shiny available]
  • Whirlipede

Five-star raids

  • Kyogre [August 16 and 17, 2025; Shiny debut]

Team GO Rocket Leader

Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will award the following Pokemon as reward encounters:

  • Sierra - Totodile [shiny available]
  • Cliff - Cyndaquil [shiny available]
  • Arlo - Chikorita [shiny available]

Bonusses

  • Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.
  • You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration
  • Pokemon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.
  • For the first time in Pokémon GO, you might even hatch Shiny Salandit—if you're lucky!
Best tips and tricks for Delightful Days Taken Over in Pokemon GO

Do the following things to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over event:

  • Catch Shadow Grubbin and Shadow Fletchling: These are the two strongest Shadows to be added to the game during this event.
  • Battle the leaders: The leaders have excellent Pokemon as the reward encounter. Shadow Shiny Johto starters, two of which are powerful PvP picks, will give you a reason to flex when you use them in battles.
  • Find Giovanni: Shadow Giratina is a force to be reckoned with and should be on your top priority list. If you have Super Rocket Radars from the past lying around, this is the time to bring them out.
  • Remove Frustration: Remember to use TMs to get rid of the useless Charged Move.
Best shinies to look for during Pokemon GO Delightful Days Taken Over

  • Shadow Totodile
  • Shadow Chikorita
  • Shadow Cyndaquil
  • Shadow Kyogre
  • Shadow Absol

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
