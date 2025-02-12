Beloved Buddies Field Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies allows players to take part in several Collection Challenges and complete various Field Research tasks. The rewards from the former include Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter while the latter gives Great Ball and Stardust.

The ongoing event began on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time and will run until Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marked the debut of Dhelmise in Pokemon GO through three-star raids. The occasion also provides the Beloved Buddies Timed Research, a branched questline that tasks players to choose between Arlo and Candela.

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Field Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 2 Pokemon - 200x Stardust

Win a raid - 1500x Stardust

Trade a Pokemon - Tandemaus encounter

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge

The tasks and rewards are:

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1

Catch a Cutiefly

Catch a Fomantis

Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2

Catch a Shellder

Catch a Slowpoke

Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3

Catch a Diglett

Catch a Dunsparce

Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust

