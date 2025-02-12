Beloved Buddies Field Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies allows players to take part in several Collection Challenges and complete various Field Research tasks. The rewards from the former include Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter while the latter gives Great Ball and Stardust.
The ongoing event began on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time and will run until Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marked the debut of Dhelmise in Pokemon GO through three-star raids. The occasion also provides the Beloved Buddies Timed Research, a branched questline that tasks players to choose between Arlo and Candela.
Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Field Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- Catch 2 Pokemon - 200x Stardust
- Win a raid - 1500x Stardust
- Trade a Pokemon - Tandemaus encounter
Also Read: Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies preparation guide
Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge
The tasks and rewards are:
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1
- Catch a Cutiefly
- Catch a Fomantis
- Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2
- Catch a Shellder
- Catch a Slowpoke
- Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3
- Catch a Diglett
- Catch a Dunsparce
- Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust
Also Read: 5 best PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨