  • Beloved Buddies Field Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 12, 2025 15:18 GMT
Beloved Buddies Field Research and Collection Challenge overview (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies allows players to take part in several Collection Challenges and complete various Field Research tasks. The rewards from the former include Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter while the latter gives Great Ball and Stardust.

The ongoing event began on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time and will run until Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marked the debut of Dhelmise in Pokemon GO through three-star raids. The occasion also provides the Beloved Buddies Timed Research, a branched questline that tasks players to choose between Arlo and Candela.

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Field Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • Catch 2 Pokemon - 200x Stardust
  • Win a raid - 1500x Stardust
  • Trade a Pokemon - Tandemaus encounter

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge

The tasks and rewards are:

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1

  • Catch a Cutiefly
  • Catch a Fomantis
  • Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2

  • Catch a Shellder
  • Catch a Slowpoke
  • Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3

  • Catch a Diglett
  • Catch a Dunsparce
  • Rewards: 15x Great Ball, 3000x Stardust

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
