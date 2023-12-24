5 most anticipated Pokemon we might see in Pokemon GO in 2024

When you think about new Pokemon in Pokemon GO, the upcoming year has potential to be quite exciting. It is very hard to predict what Niantic has planned for Pokemon GO in 2024, but there are a few loud hints we have received from various sources on the internet. While information from unofficial sources cannot be written off as absolute, we can hope the data mines aren’t too far from the truth.

In this article, we will go over some of the most anticipated Pokemon players are hoping to see in Pokemon GO in the new year.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective or based on leaks.

5 most anticipated Pokemon that might arrive in Pokemon GO in 2024

1) Mega Metagross

Mega Metagross (Image via TPC)

Currently, Shadow Metagross and the normal variant of this Pocket Monster are among the top Steel-type attackers in the game. We can expect to see Mega Metagross making its debut in Pokemon GO somewhere down the line in 2024.

Mega Metagross will be a Steel- and Psychic-type beast. With Meteor Mash as a Charged move, this Mega Pocket Monster is going to be an extremely potent attacker for raid battles, especially against Fairy-type monsters.

If Niantic does not alter the stats of Mega Metagross, we can expect the following:

Max Combat Power (CP): 5,552 CP

Attack: 300

Defense: 289

Stamina: 190

2) Mega Lucario

Mega Lucario (Image via TPC)

Mega Lucario is another excellent Steel- and Fighting-type Pokemon. Not only does it excel in combat, but this Mega Pocket Monster also comes with an outstanding design. Having a Shiny Mega Lucario will be on the wishlist for many Pokemon GO players.

We can expect to see Mega Lucario make its debut next year. With Fighting- and Steel-type Mega boosts, you will get XL Candies for a lot of valuable monsters that share the same elemental typings.

Mega Lucario is expected to have the following stats:

Max CP: 4,325 CP

Attack: 310

Defense: 175

Stamina: 172

It is going to be weather-boosted under cloudy and snowy weather conditions.

3) Mega Mewtwo

Mega Mewtwo Y and X (Image via TPC)

Mega Mewtwo is arguably the most anticipated Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, and we can expect to see it in 2024. Trusted data miners (The Pokemod Group) dropped some leaks about Mega Mewtwo after they discovered it in the game files, and the community is quite excited.

We are going to have two versions of Mega Mewtwo in this game: Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. The latter is set to be the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO based on current stats.

Mega Mewtwo Y, a Psychic-type monster, will come with the following stats if Niantic does not alter them at the time of release:

Max CP: 7,690 CP

Attack: 426

Defense: 229

Stamina: 235

Mega Mewtwo X, a Psychic- and Fighting-type monster, is expected to come with the following stats:

Max CP: 7,339 CP

Attack: 412

Defense: 222

Stamina: 235

That said, these are the current stats of the monster going into 2024 and subject to change depending on Niantic’s wishes.

4) Black and White Kyurem

Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Niantic accidentally released Black and White Kyurem in Pokemon GO as rewards you could get from the GO Battle League some time ago. This confirmed that we are most likely going to see these two monsters from Pokemon Black and Pokemon White make their way into the game.

Both Black and White Kyurem are Dragon- and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. They are some of the strongest Ice-type attackers, if not the strongest in GO.

Black Kyurem might come with the following stats:

Max CP: 5,206 CP

Attack: 310

Defense: 183

Stamina: 245

As of the writing of this article, White Kyurem is expected to max out with the same stats.

5) Ash Greninja

Ash Greninja (Image via TPC)

We saw Froakie receive a Community Day event earlier in 2023. From this, Greninja received two extremely potent moves – Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon. This catapulted Greninja into the top ranks as one of the strongest Water-type attackers in Pokemon GO.

Ash Greninja is an extremely powerful Pokemon in the main, and if Niantic decides to introduce this beast in GO, we might get to see Ash Ketchum play a cameo as well. It will be very interesting to see how Niantic implements this in the game if they decide to go ahead with the concept of Ash Greninja in GO.