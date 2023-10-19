Best teams for Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Pokemon

Darkrai was released in Pokemon GO in October 2019 during the Halloween celebrations. It has appeared in the game multiple times since then. Its latest appearance comes in 5-star raids during the title’s Halloween 2023 celebrations. While it will not feature any exclusive attacks, the creature can still be caught by trainers and used in battles.

Pokemon GO players who catch Darkrai during the period might be looking for the best teams for the critter. This article covers the best teams for this Mythical Pokemon for the Ultra League and Master League.

Best team for Darkrai in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The best team for Darkrai in Pokemon GO's Ultra League is as follows:

  • Darkrai as the lead
  • Registeel as the safe swap
  • Origin Forme Giratina as the closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

PokemonRoleFast AttackCharged Attacks
DarkraiLeadSnarlDark Pulse and Focus Blast
RegisteelSwitchLock OnZap Cannon* and Focus Blast
Origin Forme GiratinaCloserShadow Claw
Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak

It is best to send out Darkrai on the lead since this team's backline has sufficient bulk and reasonably good matchups against the majority of this Pokemon GO Battle League format's meta. Darkrai is the relatively weak link, and depending on what critter you see on the opponent, you can choose to stay in or switch out.

The biggest threats to Darkrai on the lead are the Swords of Justice and Fairies. If you are met with the former, switch to Giratina, and for the latter, Registeel is a fantastic answer.

Zap Cannon on Registeel can do a lot of neutral damage and even lower the enemy's defenses. Giratina is a solid chip damage dealer. Once the enemy's team is low, Darkrai can come in and sweep the end-game with Dark Pulse.

Best team for Darkrai in Master League of Pokemon GO

The best team for Darkrai in the Master League is as follows:

  • Dialga as the lead
  • Xerneas as the safe swap
  • Darkrai as the closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

PokemonRoleFast AttackCharged Attacks
DialgaLeadDrgon BreathIron Head and Draco Meteor
XerneasSwitchGeomancy*Close Combat and Moonblast
DarkraiCloserSnarlDark Pulse and Focus Blast

The Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League is where Darkrai has some play since the absence of a CP-cap allows it to explore the full potential of its base 172 Stamina. In this team, Darkrai is the closer and will, more often than not, take your opponent by surprise.

Between Dialga as the lead and Xerneas as the safe switch, you have superb bulk and excellent type coverage, both offensively and defensively. The only critters neither of them wants to face off against are Groudon and Therian Forme Landorus.

Ideally, you should save shields for Darkrai so that it can sweep in the endgame. With a two-to-zero shield advantage, this Mythical Pokemon can defeat everything except Charm users.

