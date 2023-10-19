Best teams for Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Darkrai was released in Pokemon GO in October 2019 during the Halloween celebrations. It has appeared in the game multiple times since then. Its latest appearance comes in 5-star raids during the title’s Halloween 2023 celebrations. While it will not feature any exclusive attacks, the creature can still be caught by trainers and used in battles.

Pokemon GO players who catch Darkrai during the period might be looking for the best teams for the critter. This article covers the best teams for this Mythical Pokemon for the Ultra League and Master League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best team for Darkrai in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Registeel and Giratina are the best teammates for Darkrai in the Ultra League (Image via TPC)

The best team for Darkrai in Pokemon GO's Ultra League is as follows:

Darkrai as the lead

Registeel as the safe swap

Origin Forme Giratina as the closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Darkrai Lead Snarl Dark Pulse and Focus Blast Registeel Switch Lock On Zap Cannon* and Focus Blast Origin Forme Giratina Closer Shadow Claw Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak

It is best to send out Darkrai on the lead since this team's backline has sufficient bulk and reasonably good matchups against the majority of this Pokemon GO Battle League format's meta. Darkrai is the relatively weak link, and depending on what critter you see on the opponent, you can choose to stay in or switch out.

The biggest threats to Darkrai on the lead are the Swords of Justice and Fairies. If you are met with the former, switch to Giratina, and for the latter, Registeel is a fantastic answer.

Zap Cannon on Registeel can do a lot of neutral damage and even lower the enemy's defenses. Giratina is a solid chip damage dealer. Once the enemy's team is low, Darkrai can come in and sweep the end-game with Dark Pulse.

Best team for Darkrai in Master League of Pokemon GO

Dialga and Xerneas are the best teammates for Darkrai in the Master League (Image via TPC)

The best team for Darkrai in the Master League is as follows:

Dialga as the lead

Xerneas as the safe swap

Darkrai as the closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Dialga Lead Drgon Breath Iron Head and Draco Meteor Xerneas Switch Geomancy* Close Combat and Moonblast Darkrai Closer Snarl Dark Pulse and Focus Blast

The Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League is where Darkrai has some play since the absence of a CP-cap allows it to explore the full potential of its base 172 Stamina. In this team, Darkrai is the closer and will, more often than not, take your opponent by surprise.

Between Dialga as the lead and Xerneas as the safe switch, you have superb bulk and excellent type coverage, both offensively and defensively. The only critters neither of them wants to face off against are Groudon and Therian Forme Landorus.

Ideally, you should save shields for Darkrai so that it can sweep in the endgame. With a two-to-zero shield advantage, this Mythical Pokemon can defeat everything except Charm users.