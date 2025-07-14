Best tips to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO

In the constantly changing landscape of Pokemon GO, encountering rare and elusive Pokemon is all part of the fun. One such Pokemon, Kecleon, is notable because of its encounter mechanics that are unique when compared to other creatures in the game.

Ad

This article will guide you through the exact process of locating and catching Kecleon, along with tips to maximize your chances.

Why Kecleon in Pokemon GO is different

Kecleon is known for its ability to camouflage with its surroundings (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Kecleon doesn't show up on your nearby list, in the overworld, or in raids. You won't find it walking around or spawning via incense, like most other Pokemon. Kecleon only shows up on PokeStops — not around them, but clinging on to them — and even then, it's invisible at first.

Ad

Trending

When you try to spin a PokeStop that hosts a Kecleon, you'll get an error message indicating that something is stopping you from spinning it. If you closely examine the image of the PokeStop, you might see a slight outline or glow — that's a Kecleon. This critter attaches itself to the image on the PokeStop, camouflaging itself.

Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debuts

Steps to find and catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Kecleon is seen clinging onto a PokeStop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check PokeStops often: Walk around and visit several PokeStops. If you receive a notification stating "an invisible object is in the way" or "something is blocking you from spinning this PokeStop," that's a hint about a Kecleon hiding there.

Walk around and visit several PokeStops. If you receive a notification stating "an invisible object is in the way" or "something is blocking you from spinning this PokeStop," that's a hint about a Kecleon hiding there. Analyse the image of the PokeStop carefully: Kecleon will be almost transparent and camouflaged. Tap on wherever you think Kecleon is on the PokeStop picture. You'll probably have to tap several times until the Pokemon shows up.

Kecleon will be almost transparent and camouflaged. Tap on wherever you think Kecleon is on the PokeStop picture. You'll probably have to tap several times until the Pokemon shows up. Tap until it jumps off: Once you've tapped it a few times, Kecleon will be completely visible and will eventually jump off the PokeStop. This move doesn't spawn the Pocket Monster right away in the overworld.

Once you've tapped it a few times, Kecleon will be completely visible and will eventually jump off the PokeStop. This move doesn't spawn the Pocket Monster right away in the overworld. Be in close physical proximity: Here's an important fact people overlook: you need to be in close proximity to the PokeStop for Kecleon to show up in the overworld. Even when you're able to access the PokeStop from afar and can watch as Kecleon pops out, it won't spawn in the overworld if you're not within the proper distance range. Approach the PokeStop directly before trying to initiate the encounter.

Here's an important fact people overlook: you need to be in close proximity to the PokeStop for Kecleon to show up in the overworld. Even when you're able to access the PokeStop from afar and can watch as Kecleon pops out, it won't spawn in the overworld if you're not within the proper distance range. Approach the PokeStop directly before trying to initiate the encounter. Catch Kecleon like a wild Pokemon: Once Kecleon is in the overworld, it acts like any other wild encounter.

Ad

Also read: When is Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash coming to Pokemon GO?

Best tips and tricks to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Best tips to encounter Kecleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Spin as many PokeStops as you can: This can't be emphasized enough — the more you spin, the better. Though some reckon that the chances of finding Kecleon are about 1 in 50 PokeStops, it can be rarer.

This can't be emphasized enough — the more you spin, the better. Though some reckon that the chances of finding Kecleon are about 1 in 50 PokeStops, it can be rarer. Concentrate on high-density zones: City spaces with a high density of PokeStops offer you greater chances. Places such as downtown, parks, and college campuses are perfect for this tactic.

City spaces with a high density of PokeStops offer you greater chances. Places such as downtown, parks, and college campuses are perfect for this tactic. Accept its rarity: Kecleon is already one of the rarest in Pokemon GO, and its shiny variant is even rarer. So be patient and accept that this is a long-term endeavor.

Kecleon is already one of the rarest in Pokemon GO, and its shiny variant is even rarer. So be patient and accept that this is a long-term endeavor. Play during events: Special events such as the Hoenn Tour increase Kecleon's appearance rate. Take advantage of such situations.

Ad

Also read: Who won Pokemon GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨