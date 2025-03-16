Best tips and tricks to finish Pokemon GO Archen Catch Mastery Timed Research

The Pokemon GO Archen Catch Mastery event has arrived, offering players a chance to test their throwing skills while racking up encounters with the elusive fossil Pokemon. Taking place on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 10 am to 8 pm local time, this limited-time event provides boosted spawns, increased Shiny odds, and a special Timed Research challenge.

This guide provides some tips and tricks to help you complete the Pokemon GO Archen Catch Mastery research with ease.

Pokemon GO Archen Catch Mastery Timed Research: Key event details

Archen, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boosted wild spawns: Omanyte and Kabuto will appear more frequently, with increased Shiny rates.

Omanyte and Kabuto will appear more frequently, with increased Shiny rates. Shiny Boost: Higher chances of finding Shiny Omanyte, Kabuto, and Archen.

Higher chances of finding Shiny Omanyte, Kabuto, and Archen. XP Bonuses: 2× XP for Nice, Great, and Curveball Throws.

2× XP for Nice, Great, and Curveball Throws. Field Research Tasks: Completing throwing-related tasks rewards Archen encounters with Shiny potential.

Completing throwing-related tasks rewards Archen encounters with Shiny potential. Timed Research: Players must complete 10 sets of tasks to earn 40 Archen encounters .

Players must complete 10 sets of tasks to earn . Premium Timed Research: An optional paid research offers an additional 40 Archen encounters.

Best strategies to complete the Pokemon GO Archen Catch Mastery Timed Research

Kabuto and Omanyte, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Focus on throwing techniques

Many tasks require Nice, Great, and Curveball Throws, so mastering these mechanics is crucial. Here’s how to improve:

Use Nanab Berries to slow Pokemon movements, making accurate throws easier.

to slow Pokemon movements, making accurate throws easier. Target larger Pokemon like Omanyte and Kabuto, as they have bigger hitboxes.

like Omanyte and Kabuto, as they have bigger hitboxes. Practice Curveball Throws by spinning the Poke Ball before throwing for additional XP and accuracy.

2) Optimize your catch strategy

Since catching Rock-type Pokemon is essential, you should:

Use Incense and Lures to attract more Rock-type Pokemon like Omanyte and Kabuto.

to attract more Rock-type Pokemon like Omanyte and Kabuto. Stock up on Ultra Balls and Great Balls for easier catches.

for easier catches. Use Razz or Golden Razz Berries to prevent Pokemon from fleeing.

to prevent Pokemon from fleeing. Pinap Berries will help you collect extra Candy for evolving or powering up Archen.

3) Plan for catch streaks

Tasks often require consecutive throws (for example, “Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row”). If you miss one, the count resets. To complete these:

Tap on easy-to-hit Pokemon like Omanyte and Kabuto first.

like Omanyte and Kabuto first. Throw gently to ensure accuracy rather than rushing.

to ensure accuracy rather than rushing. Restart the encounter by running away and re-entering if your throw doesn’t register.

4) Use XP bonuses to level up faster

Since XP is doubled for certain throws, use this event to level up efficiently:

Combine Great Curveball Throws with a Lucky Egg for even more XP.

with a Lucky Egg for even more XP. Focus on tasks that reward XP, as you’ll naturally progress in research while grinding XP.

5) Make the most of Field Research Tasks

Field Research encounters provide extra chances to catch Archen. Be sure to:

Stack multiple Field Research tasks before catching Pokemon.

before catching Pokemon. Visit PokeStops regularly to get new tasks.

to get new tasks. Complete tasks efficiently by focusing on one type of throw at a time.

6) Consider the Paid Timed Research for more chances

If you’re determined to get a Shiny Archen, the $2 Timed Research provides an additional 40 encounters. This doubles your total encounters to 80, increasing the likelihood of finding a Shiny.

The Pokemon GO Archen Catch Mastery Timed Research serves as a fantastic opportunity to sharpen your throwing skills, earn valuable XP, and hunt for Shiny Pokemon.

By focusing on accurate throws, using the right berries, and optimizing your catching strategy, you can complete all tasks efficiently.

Whether you go for the free or premium research, follow these tips to ensure a smooth and rewarding event experience.

