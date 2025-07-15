Best ways Pokemon GO can introduce Paradox Pokemon 

With every successive generation in the mainline games, Pokemon GO also expands its roster, leaving its players curious about its integration and gameplay. Among the most thrilling new additions to the Pokemon world in recent times are the Paradox Pokemon — ancient and futuristic look-alikes of known species.

Recently, the game teased the players with Great Tusk and Iron Treads in their 9-year anniversary poster to commemorate the event. While the category doesn’t exist in the game yet, the following are some of the most efficient ways Pokemon GO could integrate them.

Ways Paradox Pokemon could debut in Pokemon GO

1) Raid Battles

Great Tusk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It would be a good fit to introduce Paradox Pokemon via raid battles, similar to how Ultra Beasts entered the scene. Such Pokemon can be used as powerful raid bosses, allowing players to collaborate on massive battles.

Themed Raid events: Special weekends or world events can feature Paradox Pokemon, allowing players temporary chances to encounter them.

Special weekends or world events can feature Paradox Pokemon, allowing players temporary chances to encounter them. Region-Based Raids: Drawing from the enigmatic Area Zero in the Paldea region, where the Paradox Pokemon first appeared, Pokemon GO could design some real-life regions to be Area Zero-like.

2) Special Research

Iron Moth's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A more interactive approach would be unique research assignments that progressively reveal the secrets that cover Paradox Pokemon. These missions could merge storytelling with in-game activities.

Exploration missions: Players could be dispatched on expeditions replicating the Paldea region's expeditions, leading them to the areas where these Pokemon are likely to be found.

Players could be dispatched on expeditions replicating the Paldea region's expeditions, leading them to the areas where these Pokemon are likely to be found. Game lore integration: Missions could reward players with lore elements or some kind of “documentation” that gives more information about Paradox Pokemon, allowing Pokemon GO to have game-exclusive lore information.

3) Event-exclusive encounters

Gouging Fire as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Limited-time events have been a standard feature of Pokemon GO ever since, particularly when introducing new species. Paradox Pokemon might make their appearances during such time-limited events.

Special timed events: International or region-based events might include the release of particular Paradox forms, making their entrance into the GO world big and spectacular.

International or region-based events might include the release of particular Paradox forms, making their entrance into the GO world big and spectacular. Collection quests: Events may require players to collect specific sets of Pokemon, which, when completed, unlock Paradox encounters.

Events may require players to collect specific sets of Pokemon, which, when completed, unlock Paradox encounters. Region-based encounters: Paradox creatures like Great Tusk and Sandy Shocks could be a Desert-exclusive encounter, while Iron Hands and Iron Valiant could be a city spawn. This would add a layer to capturing region-specific creatures to trade with players around the world.

4) Paradox Eggs

Iron Crown's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO could introduce a new egg category that only hatches Paradox creatures. These may have unique ways to hatch that stand out more than the other existing eggs' hatching conditions. The developers could also make it a tougher way to obtain these, perhaps only available in the dedicated in-game “Area Zero” regions.

