Can you defeat Therian Forme Landorus raids solo in Pokemon GO?

Therian Forme Landorus is returning to Pokemon GO 5-star raids, and many trainers might be wondering if it is possible to solo defeat it. The Therian form of Ground and Flying-type creature, a member of the Forces of Nature group, was released in Niantic's mobile game in April 2021. Being a Legendary Pokemon, it is a force to be reckoned with in raids.

This article discusses if the Pocket Monster can be defeated as a solo raider and, if not, what you can do to take it down.

Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO 5-star solo raids aren't possible

Therian Landorus in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

It is not possible to take down Therian Forme Landorus on your own in Pokemon GO's 5-star raids. In the game, it is a powerful Ground and Flying-type Pocket Monster with base 289 Attack and 179 Defense. In these raids, the critter will have a combat power of 51,858 CP and an HP pool of 15,000.

However, given its elemental typing, Therian Landorus will take double super effective damage from Ice-type attacks. This means you can easily take down the critter with just one more trainer accompanying you.

The following section discusses the best counters to help you take it down with two trainers, as well as other tips and tricks to make the process simpler.

Best counters to defeat Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO with two trainers

The following Ice-type Pocket Monsters have the best chance of defeating Therian Forme Landorus if you go into these raids with just two trainers:

Best Ice-type counters to Therian Landorus

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Each raider may also have one or two powerful Water-type critters on your team.

Best Water-type counters to Therian Landorus

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Shadow or regular Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega or Shadow or regular Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Tips and tricks to defeat Therian Forme Landorus with two trainers in Pokemon GO

You have a chance to catch Shiny Landorus from these raids (Image via TPC)

You must make sure each Pocket Monster on your raid party has been maxed out using Pokemon GO Candy XL for the best chance of taking down Therian Forme Landorus before the timer runs out.

Additionally, dodge charged attacks to minimize incoming damage. You must also carry enough Max Revives so that you don't waste precious time reviving and healing your team members.

Being part of the same Pokemon GO Party will also give you and your partner an additional damage boost, which can be helpful in taking down this raid boss. You should also coordinate with your raid buddy to take send out your Mega Evolutions at different times to maximize the damage bonus they provide.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

January 2024 infographic || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters