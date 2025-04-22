Can you solo defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Trainers wishing to solo defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO 5-star raids will be disheartened to know that the feat is impossible. Being one of the bulkiest creatures out there, you won't be able to take down Cresselia on your own, no matter how good your counters are. Cresselia will be available in Gyms around you from 10 am local time on April 21 until 10 am local time on May 1, 2025.

This article lists the reasons why you cannot solo defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO and the best counters to take it down with two trainers.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Cresselia in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

It is not possible to take down Cresselia as a 5-star raid boss as a single trainer because of the following reasons:

Cresselia is simply too bulky. With 258 points in its Defense and 15,000 start raid boss hitpoints to its name, no matter how hard you hit it, you won't be able to whittle down its HP bar within the allotted 300 seconds.

With 258 points in its Defense and 15,000 start raid boss hitpoints to its name, no matter how hard you hit it, you won't be able to whittle down its HP bar within the allotted 300 seconds. Cresslia doesn't have a double weakness. Being a mono-Psychic-type creature, no type can hit Cresselia for more than 160% super-effective damage. This means the rate at which you deplete its HP is not fast enough.

Cresselia will hit hard. Notwithstanding its relatively low Attack, Cresselia will hit hard with its Fast and Charged Moves, leading to your attackers fainting. This will further waste time.

While you cannot solo defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO, it is possible to low-man these challenges. The following section delves into the required counters and strategies.

Minimum number of players needed to defeat 5-star Cresselia raids in Pokemon GO

You can take down Cresselia using only two trainers as long as you have the right counters and suitable conditions.

Without weather boost, Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam and Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball can help you take down Cresselia with two trainers.

With Foggy weather, the following creatures become eligible to duo Cresselia raids in Pokemon GO:

Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Blacephalon with Astonish and Shadow Ball

When trying to duo Cresselia in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, utilize Party Power and Friendship damage boosts for an easier experience.

