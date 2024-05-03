Can you solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

It is very difficult to solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO’s upcoming Shadow Raids. Shadow Pokemon that are featured as Shadow Raid Bosses have a unique ability to boost their stats during a raid. This makes fighting this Raid Boss astronomically difficult.

In fact, you cannot solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO. Since you can’t raid remotely in Shadow Raids, you must find people to help you.

In this article, we will look at how you can defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO's 5-star Shadow Raids?

You cannot solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO. As a Legendary 5-star Shadow Raid Boss, this monster will occasionally enter an Enraged Form which will increase its stats.

As a result, it will be extremely difficult to solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO. Irrespective of your Grass- and Electric-type Pokemon, trying to solo these raids is not advisable.

How to defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO with four trainers

Shadow Suicune has an attack stat of 180 and a defense stat of 235. Since the critter will enter its Enraged Form occasionally, these stats will get boosted. You can nullify the effect of this special Shadow ability by using Purified Gems.

You can also obtain Purified Gems by combining four Shadow Shards acquired from Team GO Rocket Grunts.

It is advisable to take at least four high-level trainers to a Shadow Suicune raid with strong Grass- and Electric-type Pokemon in the lineup. We have listed a few easy-to-max counters for Shadow Suicune:

Shadow Venusaur: With Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant as its primary moves

With Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant as its primary moves Shadow Tangrowth: With Vine Whip and Power Whip as its primary moves

With Vine Whip and Power Whip as its primary moves Shadow Magnezone: With Mud-Slap and Earthquake as its primary moves

With Mud-Slap and Earthquake as its primary moves Manectric: With Thunder Fang and Wild Charge as its primary moves

With Thunder Fang and Wild Charge as its primary moves Electivire: With Thunder Shock and Wild Charge as its primary moves

Every player needs to take their strongest monsters to Shadow Suicune raids in GO. Besides having powerful Pokemon, another important tip is dodging Charged moves coming from the Raid Boss. You must dodge the Charged attacks from Shadow Suicune.

As soon as the critter becomes enraged, use Purified Gems to subdue it. Every trainer must use their Gems to hold down this beast. Failing to do so will render your attacks moot and you will face a catastrophic defeat.

Since you cannot solo defeat Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO, we advise you to use social media platforms like Reddit and Discord to find players in your region. This way, you can form a group for raids that you cannot complete by yourself.

