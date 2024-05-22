Can you solo defeat Stakataka in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

It will be extremely difficult if not impossible to solo defeat Stakataka in Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids. This Rock and Steel-type Pokemon has a Combat Power of 49,402 as a raid boss, with an attack stat of 213 and a defense stat of 213. The incredibly high bulk makes solo defeating this Ultra Beast nearly impossible.

This article looks at everything you need to know to defeat Stakataka with the least number of players. It is most likely not possible to solo defeat Stakataka in Pokemon GO’s five-star raids, which can be an issue for rural players.

Why is it difficult to solo defeat Stakataka in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

As mentioned above, Stakataka is a Rock and Steel-type Pokemon. As a result, this Ultra Beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Water (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Fighting (256% increased damage)

(256% increased damage) Ground (256% increased damage)

The creature is resistant to the following typings:

Poison

Flying

Normal

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Psychic

Rock

As a 5-star raid boss, Stakataka comes with amazing stats. It has 213 Attack and 298 Defense. Not only can this Ultra Beast throw strong punches, but it can also eat a lot of beating. All of this combined with its massive bulk makes it hard to solo defeat Stakataka in Pokemon GO.

Stakataka also has a lot of good moves like Stone Edge, Flash Canon, and Bulldoze, making it potent in raids.

How to defeat Stakataka in Pokemon GO five-star raids

For this Rock and Steel-type Ultra Beast, you must have maxed-out or high-level Water-, Fighting-, and Ground-type Pokemon as your active attackers. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against it:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Groudon

Mega Heracross

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Garchomp

Mega Blaziken

Terrakion

Oridinary Forme Keldeo

Shadow Machamp

Therian Forme Landorus

Groudon

As an Ultra Beast 5-star raid Boss, Stakataka will have a decent Combat Power (CP) stat of 49,402. You will need at least two high-level trainers with powerful counters. Given its double weakness to Fighting- and Ground-type monsters, you can do much damage to this beast.

However, since it has a lot of bulk, it will be a tight fight and everyone must come with their best monsters. Besides having strong counters with powerful attacks, you must know when to dodge the Charged moves coming from Stakataka.

This monster has a respectable attack stat with a decent moveset. So, if it manages to land hits on your attackers, it can be disastrous for your raid party.

