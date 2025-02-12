5 ex cards Pokemon TCG Pocket should introduce in the next expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been expanding its card pool with exciting new additions, but some Pocket Monsters are still waiting for the competitive boost they deserve. While some ex cards have transformed the meta, a few fan favorites remain underwhelming in battle. Introducing ex versions of these creatures could significantly improve gameplay diversity and bring new strategies into play.

Below are five Pokemon that need a much-needed upgrade with an ex card in the next expansion.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Ex cards that need to be introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Snorlax ex

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax is known for its incredible bulk, but its current card in Pokemon TCG Pocket leaves much to be desired. With 150 HP, Snorlax is tanky, but its attack requires four Colorless Energy just to deal 70 damage. Additionally, its retreat cost is a whopping four Energy, making it difficult to reposition.

A Snorlax ex card should capitalize on the Pokemon's durability while giving it a powerful offensive option. For example, a move like Giga Impact could deal significant damage with a temporary recharge mechanic or lose equipped energy on it, making it a strong yet balanced addition to the game.

2) Greninja ex

Greninja as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja has always been a fan-favorite Pokemon, yet its current iteration is relegated to a support role. Its Water Shuriken ability allows it to deal 20 damage to an opponent’s Pokemon once per turn, but it lacks the offensive capabilities to function as a primary attacker.

A Greninja ex card should emphasize its speed and offensive prowess, much like Infernape ex. An attack like Shadow Slash could deal heavy damage while damaging benched cards or have a low cost requirement, making it a staple in competitive Water decks.

3) Dragonite ex

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite is a powerful Pokemon, but its current Draco Meteor attack is unreliable. The attack randomly targets an opponent’s Pokemon four times, dealing 50 damage each time, but it requires four Energy to use. This inconsistency prevents Dragonite from being a viable offensive threat.

A Dragonite ex card should focus on reliable damage output, potentially introducing an attack like Dragon Pulse, which deals consistent damage to all of an opponent’s Pokemon. With better stability, Dragonite ex could finally live up to its legendary status.

4) Lucario ex

Lucario as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario’s existing card is primarily a support Pokemon thanks to its Fighting Coach ability, which grants a +20 damage boost to Fighting-type creatures’ attacks. While useful, Lucario deserves to be a standout attacker rather than just a supporting role.

A Lucario ex card should introduce a move like Aura Strike, which deals more damage if Lucario has taken hits in battle. This change would allow Lucario to thrive as an offensive fighter while still maintaining synergy with Fighting decks.

5) Giratina ex

Giratina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both variants of Giratina are some of the most visually striking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but their competitive performance is lacking. Giratina's current move, Spooky Shot, only deals 70 damage for three Energy, making it inefficient compared to other options.

An ex variant could finally make Giratina a major threat, incorporating a more powerful attack such as Shadow Realm, which could deal extra damage to opposing Pokemon with status conditions. With an ex version most likely expected in the next A2a expansion, Giratina needs a significant buff to justify its legendary status.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has the opportunity to elevate these iconic Pokemon with well-designed ex cards. Snorlax, Greninja, Dragonite, Lucario, and Giratina all have the potential to be meta-defining if given the right abilities and attack buffs.

A balanced but competitive upgrade to these cards would not only make gameplay more engaging but also allow fans to finally use their favorite Pokemon effectively in battle. Hopefully, the next expansion will deliver these much-needed improvements.

