Final Strike GO Battle Week Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Final Strike GO Battle Week event brings two sets of Timed Research (one paid and one free) and several event-themed Field Research for Pokemon GO trainers to participate in. There are plenty of lucrative rewards in store, including Pocket Monster encounters, XP, Stardust, and Kubfu Candy.

Final Strike GO Battle Week not only marked the debut of Urshifu and its two forms into the mix but also provided Pokemon GO trainers with another chance to catch Dynamax Kubfu. The Fuzzy Fighter Special Research provides such an encounter along with plenty of Kubfu Candy. The event also released the final chapter of the Might and Mastery Special Research.

How to complete Final Strike GO Battle Week Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Free Timed Research Final Strike GO Battle Week

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 3

Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - 1000 XP

Catch 30 Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Evolve 3 Fighting-type Pokemon - 2x Rare Candy

Rewards: Meditite encounter, 1000 XP, 2x Kubfu Candy

Step 2 of 3

Power up Water-type Pokemon 10 times - 1000 XP

Win 3 raids - 1000x Stardust

Evolve 3 Water-type Pokemon - 2x Rare Candy

Rewards: Mareanie encounter, 1000 XP, 2x Kubfu Candy

Step 3 of 3

Power up Dark-type Pokemon 10 times - 1000 XP

Win 3 Max Battles - 1000x Stardust

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - 2x Rare Candy

Rewards: Stunky encounter, 1000 XP, 2x Kubfu Candy

Completing this Timed Research nets Pokemon GO trainers the following bonus for the remainder of the event:

One extra free Raid Pass per day

Paid Timed Research Final Strike GO Battle Week

This is available for US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 2

Explore 2 km - Meditite encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Stunky encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Meditite encounter

Evolve a Pokemon - Stunky encounter

Earn 5000 XP - 2x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 3000 XP, 1500x Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Explore 2 km - Meditite encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Mareanie encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Meditite encounter

Evolve a Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Earn 5000 XP - 2x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 1x Max Particle Pack, 3000 XP, 1500x Stardust

Both sets of Timed Research need to be completed and the rewards redeemed by Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

How to complete Final Strike GO Battle Week Field Research in Pokemon GO

The following event-themed Field Research tasks will be available for trainers:

Make 3 Great Throws - Mankey encounter [shiny variant available], Seel encounter [shiny variant available], or Carvanha encounter [shiny variant available]

- Mankey encounter [shiny variant available], Seel encounter [shiny variant available], or Carvanha encounter [shiny variant available] Win a raid - Stunky encounter [shiny variant available] or Mareanie encounter [shiny variant available]

- Stunky encounter [shiny variant available] or Mareanie encounter [shiny variant available] Win 2 raids - Lapras [shiny variant available], Hisuian Samurott encounter [shiny variant available], or Bombirdier encounter [shiny variant available]

- Lapras [shiny variant available], Hisuian Samurott encounter [shiny variant available], or Bombirdier encounter [shiny variant available] Power up Pokemon 10 times - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter [shiny variant available], Froakie encounter [shiny variant available], or Nickit encounter

