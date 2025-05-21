Final Strike GO Battle Week Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Final Strike GO Battle Week event brings two sets of Timed Research (one paid and one free) and several event-themed Field Research for Pokemon GO trainers to participate in. There are plenty of lucrative rewards in store, including Pocket Monster encounters, XP, Stardust, and Kubfu Candy.
Final Strike GO Battle Week not only marked the debut of Urshifu and its two forms into the mix but also provided Pokemon GO trainers with another chance to catch Dynamax Kubfu. The Fuzzy Fighter Special Research provides such an encounter along with plenty of Kubfu Candy. The event also released the final chapter of the Might and Mastery Special Research.
How to complete Final Strike GO Battle Week Timed Research in Pokemon GO
Free Timed Research Final Strike GO Battle Week
The tasks and rewards are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Step 1 of 3
- Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - 1000 XP
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 1000x Stardust
- Evolve 3 Fighting-type Pokemon - 2x Rare Candy
- Rewards: Meditite encounter, 1000 XP, 2x Kubfu Candy
Step 2 of 3
- Power up Water-type Pokemon 10 times - 1000 XP
- Win 3 raids - 1000x Stardust
- Evolve 3 Water-type Pokemon - 2x Rare Candy
- Rewards: Mareanie encounter, 1000 XP, 2x Kubfu Candy
Step 3 of 3
- Power up Dark-type Pokemon 10 times - 1000 XP
- Win 3 Max Battles - 1000x Stardust
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - 2x Rare Candy
- Rewards: Stunky encounter, 1000 XP, 2x Kubfu Candy
Completing this Timed Research nets Pokemon GO trainers the following bonus for the remainder of the event:
- One extra free Raid Pass per day
Paid Timed Research Final Strike GO Battle Week
This is available for US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 2
- Explore 2 km - Meditite encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - Stunky encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Meditite encounter
- Evolve a Pokemon - Stunky encounter
- Earn 5000 XP - 2x Lucky Egg
- Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 3000 XP, 1500x Stardust
Step 2 of 2
- Explore 2 km - Meditite encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - Mareanie encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Meditite encounter
- Evolve a Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
- Earn 5000 XP - 2x Lucky Egg
- Rewards: 1x Max Particle Pack, 3000 XP, 1500x Stardust
Both sets of Timed Research need to be completed and the rewards redeemed by Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
How to complete Final Strike GO Battle Week Field Research in Pokemon GO
The following event-themed Field Research tasks will be available for trainers:
- Make 3 Great Throws - Mankey encounter [shiny variant available], Seel encounter [shiny variant available], or Carvanha encounter [shiny variant available]
- Win a raid - Stunky encounter [shiny variant available] or Mareanie encounter [shiny variant available]
- Win 2 raids - Lapras [shiny variant available], Hisuian Samurott encounter [shiny variant available], or Bombirdier encounter [shiny variant available]
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter [shiny variant available], Froakie encounter [shiny variant available], or Nickit encounter
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨