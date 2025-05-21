How to get both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 21, 2025 11:49 GMT
How to get both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO
How to get both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Completionists and casual players alike will want to get their hands on both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO. However, since Kubfu — the base form of this evolution family — is only available via research, it won't be easy to get two copies of the creature. At the very least, it won't be free.

This article covers the ways you can get your hands on Single Strike Urshifu and Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Single Strike and Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

Free-to-play trainers can only get both Styles of Urshifu if a fellow player is willing to trade the second Kubfu or Urshifu. While this is unlikely, there is a slight possibility of it happening.

Trainers willing to shell out real-world money — a substantial chunk, as far as transactions in this game go — can purchase the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research. The ticket for this comes at a steep $7.99 (or equivalent regional pricing).

That being said, the five-page research has decent offerings, and if you are someone who usually spends money on the game and really want the second Kubfu and both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO, this can be a worthwhile investment.

Whether you want both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO or not, you should claim the Might and Mastery Seasonal Special Research.

Do you need both Urshifu forms in Pokemon GO?

From a PvP and PvE perspective, the Single Strike Urshifu emerges as a clear winner. As long as you prioritize getting this critter, you don't need the Rapid Strike version.

However, if you are a completionist and don't want to get into the Single Strike Urshifu vs Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO debate, you can get two Kubfus and have one of each.

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

