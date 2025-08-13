How to beat Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO, you must hit it with super-effective moves from the top counters. The battles will last from 10 am local time on Monday, August 11, 2025, until 10 am local time on Monday, August 18, 2025. The creature is a Water- and Psychic-type, which leaves it weak to Electric-, Grass-, Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks.

This article lists the best counters to use against Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raids. It also covers the creature's stats, shiny odds, and hundo CP.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raids

The best Pocket Monsters to use against Mega Slowbro are:

Mega Sceptile with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Trending

Mega Slowbro in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Grass-type counters to Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

Best Electric-type counters to Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Regieleki Thunder Shock Thunder Cage Shadow/Regular Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Power Whip Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Shadow Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

Best Ghost-type counters to Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Lunala Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Dragapult Astonish Shadow Ball

Best Dark-type counters to Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Incineroar Snarl Darkest Lariat Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse

Best Bug-type counters to Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

You can find the best attackers of each of these types available to you using the following search strings:

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Mega Slowbro's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Electric

Grass

Ghost

Dark

Bug

Resistances

Fighting

Fire

Ice

Psychic

Steel

Water

Shiny odds from Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Slowbro and Shiny Mega Slowbro (Image via TPC)

You will encounter the regular version of Slowbro after you defeat the raid boss. The chances of encountering Shiny Slowbro is 1-in-128. You can use Mega Energy to evolve this into Shiny Mega Slowbro.

Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 37,531

37,531 Attack: 224

224 Defense: 259

259 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion

Water Gun and Confusion Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse

