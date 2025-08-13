How to beat Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO, you must hit it with super-effective moves from the top counters. The battles will last from 10 am local time on Monday, August 11, 2025, until 10 am local time on Monday, August 18, 2025. The creature is a Water- and Psychic-type, which leaves it weak to Electric-, Grass-, Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks.
This article lists the best counters to use against Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raids. It also covers the creature's stats, shiny odds, and hundo CP.
Best counters for Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raids
The best Pocket Monsters to use against Mega Slowbro are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- Mega Sceptile with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
Best Grass-type counters to Mega Slowbro
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Best Electric-type counters to Mega Slowbro
Best Ghost-type counters to Mega Slowbro
Best Dark-type counters to Mega Slowbro
Also read: Should you purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO?
Best Bug-type counters to Mega Slowbro
You can find the best attackers of each of these types available to you using the following search strings:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
What are Mega Slowbro's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Electric
- Grass
- Ghost
- Dark
- Bug
Resistances
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ice
- Psychic
- Steel
- Water
Shiny odds from Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO
You will encounter the regular version of Slowbro after you defeat the raid boss. The chances of encountering Shiny Slowbro is 1-in-128. You can use Mega Energy to evolve this into Shiny Mega Slowbro.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 37,531
- Attack: 224
- Defense: 259
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨