How to beat Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 13, 2025 03:21 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raid guide
Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO, you must hit it with super-effective moves from the top counters. The battles will last from 10 am local time on Monday, August 11, 2025, until 10 am local time on Monday, August 18, 2025. The creature is a Water- and Psychic-type, which leaves it weak to Electric-, Grass-, Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks.

This article lists the best counters to use against Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raids. It also covers the creature's stats, shiny odds, and hundo CP.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raids

The best Pocket Monsters to use against Mega Slowbro are:

  • Mega Sceptile with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
  • Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
Mega Slowbro in the anime (Image via TPC)
Mega Slowbro in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Grass-type counters to Mega Slowbro

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow SceptileBullet SeedFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Shaymin (Sky)Magical LeafGrass Knot
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Best Electric-type counters to Mega Slowbro

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
RegielekiThunder ShockThunder Cage
Shadow/Regular RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
XurkitreeThunder ShockPower Whip
ZekromCharge BeamFusion Bolt
Shadow ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
Shadow ZapdosThunder ShockThunderbolt
Best Ghost-type counters to Mega Slowbro

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow ClawMoongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
LunalaShadow ClawShadow Ball
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
Origin Forme GiratinaShadow ClawShadow Force
DragapultAstonishShadow Ball
Best Dark-type counters to Mega Slowbro

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
IncineroarSnarlDarkest Lariat
YveltalSnarlDark Pulse
Best Bug-type counters to Mega Slowbro

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
You can find the best attackers of each of these types available to you using the following search strings:

  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Mega Slowbro's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Electric
  • Grass
  • Ghost
  • Dark
  • Bug

Resistances

  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Psychic
  • Steel
  • Water

Shiny odds from Mega Slowbro raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Slowbro and Shiny Mega Slowbro (Image via TPC)

You will encounter the regular version of Slowbro after you defeat the raid boss. The chances of encountering Shiny Slowbro is 1-in-128. You can use Mega Energy to evolve this into Shiny Mega Slowbro.

Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 37,531
  • Attack: 224
  • Defense: 259
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

