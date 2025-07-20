How to become Community Ambassadors in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is not merely about catching beasts and fighting gyms — it's also about building and growing a community. Around the globe, local groups of players come together to mark events, participate in raids, and share their love of the game. In order to serve these growing communities, the developers launched the Community Ambassador Program, a program that rewards dedicated individuals who contribute to their local GO communities' growth.This guide will lead you through what it takes to become a Community Ambassador and how to become one.What is the Pokemon GO Community Ambassador Program?The Community Ambassador Program exists to assist players that actively arrange and host real-life events in their local Pokemon GO communities. Ambassadors are good role models who promote safe, friendly, and active environments for players of all ages and backgrounds. Though not working for or representing GO officially, Ambassadors are volunteer community leaders who bring people together with the support of the developers.Those chosen for the program will enjoy several benefits, ranging from promotional materials to in-game benefits for their teams and even direct communication channels with GO's teams for exchanging suggestions and feedback.Also read: GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured PokemonHow to become Pokemon GO Community Ambassadors Becoming a Community Ambassador is a multi-step process, and not all applicants will be accepted:Submit your application: Complete the official application form located on Niantic's website.Join the onboarding Discord: If your application passes an initial review, you’ll be added to a special Discord server for further instructions. This space is solely designed for onboarding. General Pokemon GO discussions are not allowed.Host four real-world events: As part of being in the onboarding process, you have to host a minimum of four in-person community events. Each event should have a group photo and be included as an activity via Campfire.Background and safety checks: After the events are through, Pokemon GO will perform a final check. This is where they'll examine your GO account for any cheating indications (particularly in the previous six months), look at your community behavior in the previous six years, and perform safety scans to enable a family-friendly setting.Final approval: You'll only be officially bestowed the title of Community Ambassador after clearing all stages.It's worth mentioning that getting added to the Discord server is not the same as getting accepted. There is only an official status after all the requirements are fulfilled and checks are done.Also read: GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debutsPokemon GO Community Ambassador requirementsCommunity Campsites as officially revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)In order to qualify, your GO community needs to fulfill some requirements:Led by an individual who is at least 18 years old.Must have a minimum of 10 active players (not poaching rules).Open and accessible for any user to join (no Patreon-style paywalls).Family-friendly, respectful, and free from any promotion or tolerance of cheating.Actively moderated with clear rules.Must use Campfire, GO’s official platform, to schedule events and track participation.Regularly hosts in-person events with a minimum of five attendees.Pokemon GO monitors these communities from time to time to confirm continued compliance.Also read: When is Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash coming to GO?What do you get as a Pokemon GO Community AmbassadorThe moment you get in, you'll receive special perks:Special items and codes to be shared at community events.A spot on GO’s global community map, making it easier for nearby players to find and join your events.Direct communication channels with GO for providing feedback.Invitations to join a worldwide network of fellow Ambassadors to share strategies, ideas, and support.You’ll also help shape the game experience by offering real-world insights from your local scene.Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in the gameSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsGo Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator