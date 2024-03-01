How to catch Helioptile in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

To get Helioptile in Pokemon GO, you can catch it from the wild, win its raids, hatch featured eggs, or complete the Research tasks. Acquiring its shiny form also follows the same process. This Electric and Normal-type Pokemon is set to return to the game in the Charged-Up Research Day event of March 2024. The new GO season, World of Wonders, promises many things, including Helioptile catches.

This creature was introduced to the community through Generation 6 Pokemon X and Y, and it made its Pokemon GO debut during the Power Plant event in January 2022. Later, the Crackling Voltage event made its shiny form available in the game. Fans hunt this Pokemon for its unique lizard-like design, moves, abilities, and capability to evolve into Heliolisk. Here's everything we know about catching Helioptile in Pokemon GO.

How to get Helioptile in Pokemon GO

Pikachu and Helioptile as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

If you want to get Helioptile in Pokemon GO from the Charged-Up Research Day of the World of Wonders season, you’ll need to do these things:

Finish Field Research tasks

Purchase Timed Research

This Charged-Up Research Day event will run for three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM local time on March 3, 2024. You have limited time to meet the breakthrough. Below, we will explain what you should do during the event. After that, we’ll look at the availability of shiny Helioptile.

Finish Field Research Tasks

You can encounter Pokemon like Helioptile, Joltik, Blitzle, Electrike, and Chinchou by completing the Field Research Tasks. To achieve that, you must first receive tasks. To do so, spin Photo Disks at PokeStops in Pokemon GO.

The best way to get research rewards (encounters) is to turn as many Stops as possible and complete them quickly. Once you do so, Featured Pokemon like Helioptile will appear on your mobile screen. You can earn extra Pokemon Candies by feeding them Pinap Berries before throwing Poke Balls to catch them.

Buy Timed Research

You can buy the Charged-Up Research Day’s Timed Research for $1 (equivalent local currency) in Pokemon GO to get Helioptile. You will be challenged to finish more Field Research Tasks. Do that and get the Pokemon to your liking. Now, let’s talk about shiny Helioptile.

How to get shiny Helioptile in Pokemon GO

Shiny Helioptile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get a shiny Helioptile in Pokemon GO after finishing the Field Research or Timed Research tasks. Note that you have higher chances of encountering Featured shiny variants. This means if you catch a shiny Helioptile and have enough Candies and a Sun Stone, shiny Heliolisk evolution can be achieved.

