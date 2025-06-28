How to change Zacian forms in Pokemon GO.

Players can now change the form of their Zacian in Pokemon GO upon collecting enough Crowned Sword Energy during the GO Fest 2025 Global. Although Zacian debuted in August 2021, it was only available in its Hero of Many Battles form. Four years later, its Crowned Sword form finally made its appearance during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025.
Once you have collected enough Crowned Sword Energy, you can change your Zacian's form in Pokemon GO. In this article, we will explain how to do this, along with details on how to revert the change if you want to.
How to change Hero of Many Battles Zacian to Crowned Sword form in Pokemon GO
To change a Hero of Many Battles Zacian to its Crowned Sword form in Pokemon GO, you need to do the following:
- Collect 1000x Crowned Sword Energy
- Teach the Charged Attack Iron Head to Zacian
- Use 30x Zacian Candy
During the GO Fest 2025 Global, Crowned Sword Zacian will appear as a raid boss on June 29, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. Defeating this legendary raid boss will award you with Crowned Sword Energy, which can be used to change Zacian's form.
Keep in mind that you will also need to teach Iron Head to Zacian to change its form. A Zacian that you catch after a raid might not know Iron Head, which is a Charged Attack. You will need to use a Charged TM to teach the move to your Zacian before it can change forms.
Once all the conditions are met, follow these steps to change your Zacian's form in Pokemon GO:
- Launch Pokemon GO and head to your Pokemon Storage.
- Locate your desired Zacian, and scroll down a bit.
- You should see a Change Form option just below the Power Up option. Tap on it.
An animation will ensue, transforming Hero of Many Battles Zacian into Crowned Sword Zacian.
How to change Crowned Sword Zacian to its Hero of Many Battles form in Pokemon GO
To revert the change, simply follow the steps mentioned above and tap on the Change Form button once again. Another animation showing the Sword Energy leaving Zacian will begin, and it will transform back to its Hero of Many Battles form in Pokemon GO.
