How to cook Shiny Psychic Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sandwiches provide many benefits to trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including one massive upside for those hunting shinies. With Sparkling Power, players can find shinies of a particular elemental type much more often in the wild.

For Psychic-type Pokemon, in particular, trainers will want to collect specific ingredients to create a shiny sandwich. Fortunately, the base ingredient is just onions, which can be easily purchased at produce shops throughout Paldea.

However, this sandwich also requires Salty Herba Mystica, which is typically acquired through 5- and 6-star Tera Raid battles. Players need a very well-trained Pokemon or multiple for different raids, as well as trainers who are willing to team up and take the boss down.

Regardless, once players have their ingredients, making the right sandwich for hunting shiny Psychic-types isn't too difficult.

Players can use Creative Mode to make a shiny sandwich for Psychic-type creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Herba Mystica is a core component in many high-grade sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Once players have their onions and Salty Herba Mystica, assembling the sandwich shouldn't be too difficult.

Instead of using the pre-constructed recipes that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet provide as trainers progress through the story, it's important to use the sandwich menu's Creative Mode instead. This freeform building mode allows trainers to combine ingredients based on their effects alone and create custom sandwiches with the exact effects needed for whatever task is at hand.

Here's how to build a Shiny Psychic-type Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Set down a picnic table in the wild and interact with it to open the sandwich menu. In the sandwich menu, press X to enter Creative Mode. Select your onions and two Salty Herba Mystica for the recipe. The Herba Mystica should be applied as a seasoning. Next, place your onions as evenly as possible across the bread. Complete the sandwich by placing the top half over the sandwich as balanced as possible. Insert any pick of your choosing to complete the sandwich.

With this recipe, trainers should be able to acquire Level 3 Sparkling Power for Psychic-type Pokemon in addition to also receiving Level 3 Title and Encounter Power. This ensures that plenty of Psychic-type creatures will appear in the area if possible. Shiny variants will have a higher chance of appearing.

Any Pocket Monsters caught have an increased chance of having titles equipped to them. While titles aren't exactly needed in this scenario, they're a nice plus nonetheless.

As long as players have Salty Herba Mystica available, they can apply various different ingredients to their sandwiches and still retain Sparkling Power. This means players can swap ingredients to trigger shiny appearances of many different Pokemon types while increasing their overall spawns, thanks to the Herba Mystica.

Shiny hunting still takes a little luck in most games in the Pokemon franchise. However, the sandwich mechanics provided by Scarlet and Violet make the process considerably easier compared to many other series titles.

As long as trainers are persistent and build the right sandwiches for the job, they should be able to bag more than a few shiny Pocket Monsters for their collections. Results vary in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but sandwich boosts are certainly better than attempting to find shinies without them.

Poll : 0 votes