How to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon GO (Armarouge and Ceruledge guide)

Charcadet in Pokemon GO has two different evolution branches. It can evolve into either Armarouge or Ceruledge. The shiny form of Charcadet has finally become available with the start of Powerful Potential on March 5, 2025. It can also be evolved into the respective evolutionary branch. Getting Armarouge and Ceruledge is slightly complicated but not challenging to execute.

Charcadet is a Fire-type creature in Pokemon GO. If it evolves into Armarouge, the evolution becomes a dual Fire- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster. In addition, if it evolves into Ceruledge, the evolution becomes a dual Fire- and Ghost-type species.

Here is how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon GO into Armarouge

Charcadet into Armarouge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Follow these steps to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon GO:

Make Charcadet a Buddy Pokemon.

Defeat 30 Psychic-type Pokemon in battle.

in battle. Feed 50 Candy to Charcadet.

You can also evolve Shiny Charcadet into Shiny Armarouge by applying the process mentioned above.

How to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon GO into Ceruledge

Charcadet and Ceruledge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given below are the steps to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge:

Assign Charcadet a Buddy Pokemon role.

role. Beat 30 Ghost-type Pokemon in battle.

in battle. Give 50 Candy to Charcadet.

Your Shiny Charcadet can also evolve into Shiny Ceruledge if you follow the steps stated above.

How to get Armarouge and Ceruledge

Apart from trading Armarouge and Ceruledge, the only way to get them is via evolution.

How to obtain Candy for Charcadet in Pokemon GO

Methods to gather Candy. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the ways to collect Charcadet Candy:

Hatch Eggs that feature the creature.

Set the creature a Buddy Pokemon and let it collect its Candies in the overworld.

Trade Charcadet with Charcadet.

Transfer unwanted ones to the Professor.

Stats and moves of Charcadet in Pokemon GO

Max Combat Power : 828 CP

: 828 CP Attack : 92

: 92 Defense : 74

: 74 Stamina : 120 HP

: 120 HP Fast Attacks : Ember and Incinerate

: Ember and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Heat Wave, and Flame Charge

Stats and moves of Pokemon GO Armarouge

Max Combat Power : 3,628 CP

: 3,628 CP Attack : 234

: 234 Defense : 185

: 185 Stamina : 198 HP

: 198 HP Fast Attacks : Ember and Incinerate

: Ember and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Heat Wave, Psyshock and Flame Charge

Stats and moves of Pokemon GO Ceruledge

Max Combat Power : 3,586 CP

: 3,586 CP Attack : 239

: 239 Defense : 189

: 189 Stamina : 181 HP

: 181 HP Fast Attacks : Ember and Incinerate

: Ember and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Heat Wave, Shadow Ball, and Flame Charge

