How to get Charcadet in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Charcadet in Pokemon GO has been available since March 2024. As part of the Powerful Potential event, the Pocket Monster returns to Niantic's mobile title on March 5, 2025, as a highlight creature along with a shiny debut. It is one of the most popular creatures from the Scarlet and Violet games, and evolves into Armarouge or Ceruledge.

This article covers all the ways to obtain Charcadet in Pokemon GO.

How to get Charcadet in Pokemon GO

You can get Charcadet in the following ways in Pokemon GO as of March 2025:

Hatch Eggs

Research Breakthrough encounters during Might and Mastery season

Trade

Charcadet in the anime (Image via TPC)

Hatch Eggs

Charcadet will be available from 10 km Eggs — both PokeStop and Adventure Sync variants — throughout the Might and Mastery season (March 4 - June 3, 2025).

Additionally, it can be hatched from 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km Eggs during Powerful Potential. The event also features a 1/2 hatch distance bonus — 1/4 if you complete the Timed Research.

Charcadet hatched from Eggs will have the following CP:

380 - 418 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at level 20)

Research Breakthrough encounters

During the Might and Mastery season, you can encounter Charcadet in Pokemon GO through the Research Breakthrough mechanic. This can be done by completing at least one Field Research task on seven separate days.

When obtained via this method, it will have the following CP:

285 - 313 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at level 20)

Trade

If you are unable to get a Charcadet on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you this critter. The first time you receive it, it will count as a Special Trade and cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.

Can Charcadet be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Charcadet shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Starting from March 5, 2025, all encounters with Charcadet are shiny eligible. Although the variant is not visibly very different, it's a valuable addition to your collection and is worth chasing.

Charcadet in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 92

92 Defense: 74

74 Stamina: 120

120 Max CP: 828

828 Fast Attacks: Ember and Incinerate

Ember and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Heatwave, and Flame Charge

