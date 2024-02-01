How to get Blissey in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day is all set to start, stirring excitement among fans eager to participate to get their hands on Blissey in the game. It is the final form of Happiny, a Normal-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. In the event, you can capture all pre-evolved forms of Blissey. That said, you should take advantage of this occasion because of the possibility of adding new Pokemon to your collection.

This article will walk you through how to get Blissey in Niantic’s mobile game.

How to evolve Happiny into Blissey in Pokemon GO

Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Blissey, you must evolve Happiny into Chansey and then Chansey into Blissey in Pokemon GO. Happiny can be caught by hatching 2 KM Pokemon Eggs in the Chansey Community Day event. Additionally, you can get Chansey by catching it in the wild, winning its four-star raids, or completing the Field Research.

We will discuss how to get them all, but let’s learn their evolution process in depth.

Once you get a Happiny in the game, you must make it your Buddy Pokemon and walk for 15 KM. Then, you should feed it 25 Candy to evolve it into a Chansey. Moreover, the Chansey must be fed 50 Pokemon GO Candy to evolve into a Blissey.

Since evolving Happiny into Chansey is lengthy and time-consuming, it’s best to catch a Chansey. All you need to do is collect the required amount of Candy to feed for the evolution.

How to evolve Shiny Happiny into Shiny Blissey

To evolve a Shiny Happiny into Shiny Blissey, you must make the former a Buddy Pokemon, walk a 15 KM distance, and feed it 25 Candy. After that, you will get a Shiny Chansey, which must be fed 50 Candy more to evolve into a Shiny Blissey.

How to get Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey in Pokemon GO

How can you get Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We will briefly go through the ways to get Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey in Pokemon GO.

As a wild encounter : Use Lure Module and Incense to attract more Chansey to your location. The first luring device can be attached to a Pokestop, and the second can be used on a player.

: Use Lure Module and Incense to attract more Chansey to your location. The first luring device can be attached to a Pokestop, and the second can be used on a player. Pokemon Eggs : You can hatch 2 KM Eggs to encounter Happiny. Also, it’s worth noting you have a high chance of finding Shiny Happiny.

: You can hatch 2 KM Eggs to encounter Happiny. Also, it’s worth noting you have a high chance of finding Shiny Happiny. Photobomb encounter : You can take an AR photo to trigger Chansey's Photobomb encounter.

: You can take an AR photo to trigger Chansey's Photobomb encounter. Four-star Raids : After the Chansey Community Day event ends, the Four-star Raids featuring Chansey will begin. You can win this raid to earn both regular and Shiny form encounters. However, the latter is challenging to find.

: After the Chansey Community Day event ends, the Four-star Raids featuring Chansey will begin. You can win this raid to earn both regular and Shiny form encounters. However, the latter is challenging to find. Research Task: You can complete the Field Research Task to get a shot at obtaining both forms of Chansey.

As for Blissey, it can only obtained through evolution.

