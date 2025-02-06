How to get Burmy in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? 

Burmy in Pokemon GO is a Bug-type creature with three different forms - Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, and Trash Cloak - each based on where it is found. It evolves into Wormadam (for female Burmy) or Mothim (for male Burmy), making it a unique addition to any collection.

Trainers often seek out Burmy not just for its evolution but also for its shiny variant, which has been available in the game for some time. Burmy's various forms add an extra layer of challenge for collectors who want to complete their Pokedex with all possible appearances.

How to get Burmy in Pokemon GO

Burmy and all its cloak forms as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are multiple ways to encounter Burmy in Pokemon GO, whether through the wild, eggs, raids, or research tasks. Here’s how you can catch one:

1) Wild spawns: Burmy naturally appears in the wild, and currently, the "Small Yet Strong" event is increasing its spawn rate. This event runs from Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10 AM local time to Saturday, February 8, at 8 PM local time.

During this period, all three forms of Burmy - Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, and Trash Cloak - will be more frequently found in the wild. Each form corresponds to a different environment: Plant Cloak appears in grassy areas, Sandy Cloak in sandy locations like beaches, and Trash Cloak in urban areas.

2) Egg hatches: Burmy in Pokemon GO can hatch from 2 km and 5 km eggs, making it accessible for trainers willing to walk to expand their collection. Egg hatching provides a chance to obtain any of Burmy’s three forms, though which one you get is random.

3) Raid battles: Burmy can also appear in Tier 1 raid battles with a CP of 1,648. These low-tier raids are easy to complete, making Burmy an obtainable raid target for all players. Since Burmy is a relatively weak Pokemon, soloing this raid is possible even for trainers with lower-level Pokemon.

4) Field Research tasks: Completing certain research tasks can reward trainers with an encounter with Burmy. During the "Small Yet Strong" event, specific tasks will grant a guaranteed Burmy encounter. Checking the Today View tab in-game will help players track which tasks are available.

5) Trading: If you’re unable to find Burmy in Pokemon GO through the above methods, trading with another trainer who has one is always an option. This is especially useful for obtaining a specific form of Burmy that may not commonly spawn in your area.

Can Burmy in Pokemon GO be shiny?

All Burmy forms and their Shiny variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, the shiny version of Burmy in Pokemon GO was introduced during the Evolution Event on December 5, 2019. Shiny Burmy retains its different forms but features distinct color changes, making it a valuable find for collectors. Each of Burmy's shiny forms has a slightly different hue compared to its normal counterpart, making them easily recognizable.

With multiple ways to obtain Burmy in Pokemon GO, now is the perfect time to hunt for this versatile Pokemon and, if you’re lucky, even get its shiny version.

Whether you prefer encountering it in the wild, hatching it from eggs, or battling it in raids, there are plenty of opportunities to add Burmy to your collection.

Be sure to take advantage of the "Small Yet Strong" event while it lasts to maximize your chances of finding Burmy in all its forms

