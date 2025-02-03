How to get Carvanha in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Carvanha in Pokemon GO will be available as a wild encounter during its Spotlight Hour, which takes place on February 4, 2025, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Besides catching it in the wild, there are other ways to acquire Carvanha. Its shiny variant, which debuted during the Water Festival event on August 23, 2019, can also be obtained using the same methods as the regular variant.

Below, you will learn everything about getting your hands on Carvanha in Niantic’s mobile game.

How to get Carvanha in Pokemon GO

Carvanha, as seen in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following are the ways to acquire Carvanha in Pokemon GO:

Wild encounters

Hatch Eggs

Defeat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

Wild encounters

Carvanha, which first debuted during the Holiday 2017 event on December 21, 2017, has been featured in various events since then. It will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour for the first time, where its encounter rate will be boosted.

During events, Carvanha can appear in any weather conditions. However, its spawn rates are boosted in areas with Rainy or Foggy weather conditions due to the influence of the Weather Boost effect.

Hatch Eggs

Carvanha in Pokemon GO can also be acquired by hatching 5 KM Eggs, as it was made hatchable during the Summer event in 2020. Players had to collect 5 KM Eggs in the same event to get their hands on the Pokemon, meaning that you can only hatch Carvana during the run of an event, and not after it ends.

Defeat Raid Battles

Carnvanha appears as a one-star Raid Boss in PoGO, sporting a combat power of 3,348. It can be taken down by Bug-, Electric-, Fairy-, Fighting-, and Grass-type counters.

Additionally, Carnvanha’s raid combat power is boosted in Rainy and Windy weather in-game. You can get a Carvanha in Pokemon GO from raids with a catch CP range from 664 to 729 CP.

Complete Research Tasks

Carvanha’s encounter rewards can be obtained by completing Research Tasks during events. When a Field Research Task awards the encounter, you can spin PokeStops to receive the task. But, when Special Research or Timed Research stories do the same, you must complete the assigned work for the reward.

Trade

Friends who have a Carvanha in Pokemon GO in their account can trade one with you.

Can Carvanha be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dilaga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Carvanha can be found in a shiny variation in the wild, during Raid Battles, from Eggs, or as Research Tasks’ encounter rewards. Additionally, it is possible to trade a shiny Carvanha with a friend.

