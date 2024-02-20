How to get Chatot in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event features Chatot and debuts its shiny form, and this guide will tell you how to get them. During the event, you will be given many opportunities to catch returning and new critters from the wild, eggs, raids, and research tasks. There is no better time than this occasion to acquire exciting additions, including both versions of Chatot.

According to Niantic's official announcement, during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, there will be an increased chance of finding shiny creatures, such as Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Carnivine, and Chatot. That said, read on to know more.

How to get Chatot in Pokemon GO

Way to get Chatot (Image via TPC)

You can hatch 10 KM Pokemon GO Eggs during the event to get Chatot. Some of the monsters that you can find when hatching are:

Carnivine

Pachirisu

Chatot

There is no guarantee that you will find what you require in one go from egg hatches. The chances of finding the desired Pokemon from eggs are totally random. So, the best strategy to carry out would be to stock up on more eggs and incubate them.

How to get Shiny Chatot in Pokemon GO

The process of getting Shiny Chatot is similar to its regular form: hatch 10 KM Eggs. You should remember that finding shiny variants in the game is always challenging due to their low odds. Despite that, the event has boosted the chances of Chatot being shiny.

If you get Chatot from this event, you may wonder about its power and performance in fights. Let’s quickly go over its stats and whether it is good in PvP and PvE battle scenarios.

Pokemon GO: Chatot stats, weaknesses, and resistance

Chatot stats (Image via TPC)

Being a dual Normal and Flying-type Pokemon, Chatot is weak to the moves mentioned below:

Ice

Electric

Rock

Chatot can resist the following moves:

Ghost

Ground

Bug

Grass

Chatot stats

Max CP : 2025

: 2025 Attack : 183

: 183 Defense : 91

: 91 Stamina: 183

Fast Moves : Peck and Steel Wing

: Peck and Steel Wing Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Sky Attack, and Night Shade

Is Chatot any good in PvP and PvE battles?

Chatot performs very poorly in Pokemon GO PvE battle formats such as Raid Battles. Its PvE best moveset, Peck and Sky Attack, does 13.90 Damage Per Second (DPS) and boasts 190.66 Total Damage Output (TDO).

Going by the PvPoke simulation, Chatot’s best PvP move pool includes Steel Wing, Sky Attack, and Night Shade, and it ranks #859 in the Great League.

