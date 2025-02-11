How to get Diglett in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Diglett in Pokemon GO has been around since the game was released. It is one of the featured highlights of the Beloved Buddies event, where it will have boosted shiny rates as well. It can be obtained as wild encounters as well as Lure Module encounters. Diglett requires 50 Candy to evolve into Dugtrio.

Both Diglett and Dugtrio have their niche in battles. Their best matchups are against Poison-, Rock-, Steel-, and Fire-type creatures.

This article covers everything you need to know to get your hands on Diglett in Pokemon GO.

How to get Diglett in Pokemon GO

Diglett in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following methods can help you find a Diglett in Pokemon GO:

Wild encounters

Raids

Research tasks

Eggs

Trade

Wild encounters

Since Diglett's debut in 2016, it has made several appearances as a wild creature. There have been various events featuring this creature. Some of the known ones are Spotlight Hour, Earth Day, and Fashion Week 2025.

The presently-running Beloved Buddies event has boosted Diglett encounter rates in the wild. Moreover, choosing the Arlo path in the Timed Research can give you an encounter with its Shadow variant.

Raids

Completing raids is one of the ways to obtain Pocket Monsters. Diglett sports comparatively low Defense and Attack stat, meaning it cannot have high combat power in raids.

Check out some of the counters that can defeat Diglett:

Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Research tasks

Diglett has been presented in the form of an encounter award to trainers who complete specific Research quests. The Fashion Week 2025 event, for example gave trainers a Diglett encounter for taking snapshots of five different wild Pocket Monsters.

Eggs

Diglett is rarely available in Eggs. Fashion Week 2022 was the last time it was featured in the Egg pool.

Trade

You can get Diglett by trading with friends.

Can Diglett be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Diglett (Image The Pokemon Company)

Yes, you can catch Shiny Diglett in Pokemon GO. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-512.

