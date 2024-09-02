How to get Dragapult in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Trainers are readying themselves to add Dragapult in Pokemon GO—a powerful new addition to the game that makes its debut during the GO All Out event. This event runs from September 3, 2024, at 10:00 am to September 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, giving players a limited window to capture the Dragon and Ghost-type Galarian Pokemon.

How to get Dragapult in Pokemon GO?

Dragapult as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Dragapult is a Pseudo-Legendary from the Galar region. It is the final stage of Dreepy's two-stage evolution process. The easiest way to get Dragapult in Pokemon GO is by first catching Dreepy—which can be found in the wild, or hatched from 10 km Eggs during the event—and then evolving it.

Trending

Also read: Pokemon GO All Out preparation guide

Another way of getting your hands on a Dragapult is by trading one with your friend. You can even trade any member of the evolution line to then evolve it.

You will need to collect Dreepy Candy to evolve it into a Dragapult in Pokemon GO. Here’s the evolution breakdown and their Candy requirement:

Evolve Dreepy into Drakloak : You will need 25 Dreepy Candy

: You will need 25 Dreepy Candy Evolve Drakloak into Dragapult: You will need 100 Dreepy Candy

Dragapult’s type advantage against Dragon-, Psychic-, and Ghost-type Pokemon, as well as excellent neutral coverage, makes this evolution is well worth the effort. Make sure to stock up on Dreepy Candy by collecting as many Dreepy as possible during the event.

Also read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

Can Dragapult be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dragapult (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, shiny hunters will have to wait a little longer for a Shiny Dragapult in Pokemon GO. As of now, the shiny variant of Dragapult will not be available during the GO All Out event. Given the trend with other pseudo-legendaries over the last couple of years, Shiny Dragapult might be released during GO Fest 2025.

Also read: 5 rare Pokemon to farm in GO All Out

Tips for getting Dragapult in Pokemon GO

Prioritize Dreepy spawns : Catching Dreepy will be the key to evolving Dragapult in Pokemon GO, so focus on catching as many as possible during the event. Use Incense and Lure Modules to increase your chances of encountering Dreepy in the wild.

: Catching Dreepy will be the key to evolving Dragapult in Pokemon GO, so focus on catching as many as possible during the event. Use Incense and Lure Modules to increase your chances of encountering Dreepy in the wild. Hatch 10 km Eggs : If you’re looking to boost your Dreepy Candy, try hatching 10 km Eggs. With some luck, you’ll find a Dreepy inside, giving you a head start on your evolution journey.

: If you’re looking to boost your Dreepy Candy, try hatching 10 km Eggs. With some luck, you’ll find a Dreepy inside, giving you a head start on your evolution journey. Walk with Dreepy as your buddy : If you are short on Dreepy Candy, set Dreepy as your buddy Pokemon to earn extra candy as you walk. This will help you reach the 125 Candy needed for the full evolution.

: If you are short on Dreepy Candy, set Dreepy as your buddy Pokemon to earn extra candy as you walk. This will help you reach the 125 Candy needed for the full evolution. Use Pinap Berries: When catching Dreepy, use Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you receive. This can significantly speed up the evolution process.

Also read: How to get Grookey in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

With these tips, you are well set on your way to adding Dragapult to your GO team. Even though the shiny variant is not available for now, the regular one is a good Pokemon that will still be an asset when it comes to battles.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback