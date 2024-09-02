How to get Dreepy in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dreepy in Pokemon GO makes its debut as part of the GO All Out event that starts at 10 am local time on September 3, 2024, and goes on till 10 am local time on September 10, 2024. This also marks the debut of its evolved forms Drakloak and Dragapult, as well as the three Galarian starter lines.

Being the base form of the Galar region pseudo-legendary, players would want to get their hands on Dreepy in Pokemon GO. This article covers all the ways you can acquire this Pocket Monster in the game as of September 2024.

All ways to get Dreepy in Pokemon GO

There are three ways to get Dreepy in Pokemon GO as of September 2024:

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Catch in the wild

Hatch from Eggs

Trade with a friend

Trending

Also read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

Dreepy with Drakloak in the anime (Image via TPC)

Catch in the wild

You can encounter Dreepy in the wild during the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO. The creature has a relatively low encounter rate, so you might need to wait for a long time for it to show up.

To boost Dreepy's spawn rates in the wild, you can use a Lure Module or Incense. Although these are not guaranteed to attract Dreepy, you still have a higher chance to meet the critter with these items in play.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20): Schedule, rewards, and more

Hatch from Eggs

Dreepy will be available in 10 km Eggs throughout the Max Out season of Pokemon GO. You can get these Eggs randomly from spinning PokeStops. Make sure to have an empty Egg slot.

Trade with a friend

If, for whatever reason, you are unable to encounter a Dreepy in Pokemon GO or hatch it from an Egg, you can always trade with a friend to get it. The friend must be within a 100-meter radius of you.

Additionally, note that since you won't have Dreepy registered on your Pokedex, it will count as a Special Trade—which costs more Stardust. Therefore, you should trade with someone you have a high Friendship level with.

Also read: How to get Dragapult in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Can Dreepy be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dreepy in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

No, Shiny Dreepy in Pokemon GO is unavailable. Dreepy is a highly sought-after critter, and Niantic is likely to hold back its shiny release until a big event. Following Goomy and Jangmo-o's shiny release in GO Fest 2023 and 2024, respectively, there is a chance Shiny Dreepy will be released during GO Fest 2025.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 20 balance updates

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback