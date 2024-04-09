How to get and evolve Croagunk in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Croagunk can evolve into Toricroax using Pokemon Candy, but how can one get the former, and is it shiny in Pokemon GO? In short, yes. More on that later. This article details everything you need to know about Croagunk and its evolution.

The Gen IV Pokemon video games introduced several pocket monsters, including Croagunk, in 2006. Since then, the Pokemon has been a fan-favorite Poison and Fighting-type entity. Talking about its debut in Niantic’s mobile title, it first appeared during the Holiday 2018 event on December 18, 2018.

The developer will return Croagunk as a Featured Pokemon of the Spotlight Hour event on April 9, 2024, and provide the special bonus of 2× Evolution XP. You can catch this pocket monster, farm its Candy, and evolve it into Toxicroak. That said, we will now take a look at how you can get and evolve the Toxic Mouth Pokemon.

All ways to get Croagunk in Pokemon GO

Croagunk in GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Croagunk is a dual Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon that has appeared several times as Wild Spawns, Raid Bosses, Research rewards, and more in the game. Developer Niantic regularly changes lineups to introduce new and old critters through events.

Below is the list that shows how you can get Croagunk:

Catch in the wild

Beat Raids

Complete Research Tasks

Hatch Eggs

Take a GO Snapshot

GO Battle League rewards

Defeat Team GO Rocket

Catch Croagunk in the wild

The last event that brought back Croagunk in the wild was the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. One could use lure items like Incense and Lure Modules to earn encounters on that occasion.

Croagunk will spawn more frequently in the wild during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. Therefore, you can use the given lure items to attract it.

Beat Raids

You can defeat Croagunk in Pokemon GO to earn Croagunk and Shiny Croagunk encounters. Since the species is weak to Psychic, Flying, and Ground-type attacks, you can use them as countering moves.

Complete Research tasks

Finish quest (Image via TPC)

You can finish Research tasks to obtain Croagunk encounters. Some of the past tasks that were presented to trainers that rewarded the encounter are Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon and Catch 3 Ditto.

Hatch Eggs

Hatching Eggs is another way to get Croagunk in the game. Looking at past GO events, this critter was available in eggs at Fashion Week 2022 and Sinnoh Celebration. Niantic can bring the fighter back again to players via eggs; thus, you have to look out for such future events.

Take a GO Snapshot

You can also take a Snapshot of Pokemon to trigger Croagunk spawn in the wild. However, this mechanic will only work when the fighter is featured in GO Snapshot. Otherwise, you will mostly encounter Smeargle.

GO Battle League rewards

GO Battle League rewards Stardust, in-game items, and Pokemon encounters (Image via TPC)

By defeating opponents in the GO Battle League, you are eligible to earn different Pokemon encounters. You may even find Croagunk as a reward upon winning the league matches.

Defeat Team GO Rocket

Team GO Rocket members are a mischievous group with evil intentions. Beating them when they take over PokeStops or appear in the sky in balloons, you may come across Shadow Croagunk. Purifying a Shadow Pokemon has several advantages. You can do that to remove corruption to reap benefits.

How to evolve Croagunk into Toxicroak in Pokemon GO?

Croagunk and Toxicroak (Image via TPC)

You can feed Croagunk 50 Pokemon Candy to evolve it into Toxicroak. You can also follow this method to evolve its shiny form.

