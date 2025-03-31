How to get Fletchinder in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Fletchinder in Pokemon GO is a dual Fire- and Flying-type species first appearing in Pokemon X and Y in 2013. It has returned in 3-star raids and will be available until the new raid cycle starts. You may want to get your hands on Fletchinder because it can become a powerful PvP contender when evolved into Talonflame using Fletchling Candies. Talonflame is a unique, strong choice for the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

Shiny Fletchinder has been available since March 6, 2021. It was introduced at the start of Fletchinder Community Day on the same day. Here is everything you need to know to obtain Fletchinder in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get Fletchinder in Pokemon GO

Fletchinder in the anime. (Image via TPC)3

The following ways help acquire a Fletchinder in the game:

Wild encounters

Raid Battles

Research tasks encounter rewards

Evolve Fletchling

Trade

Wild encounters

If you want to obtain Fletchinder in Pokemon GO, you may find it as an encounter in the wild. Do note that the creature is a rare wild encounter. This means finding a wild Fletchinder is extremely challenging work, requiring you to get lucky even to see one.

Raid Battles

Fletchinder is a dual Fire and Flying-type Pocket Monster in the game, which means it is especially weak to Rock-type attacks and generally weak to Electric- and Water-type moves. It comes as a 3-star boss in raids, sporting a combat power of 10,733.

There are several powerful Rock-type counters against Fletchinder in Pokemon GO. They can easily take down this creature in under 60 seconds. Be sure to win raids featuring Fletchinder to encounter and catch one.

Research tasks encounter rewards

Fletchinder encounter rewards are more difficult to see than its wild encounters. The only time that trainers were able to receive the creature as an encounter award for completing Research tasks was during its shiny debut on March 6, 2021.

Evolve Fletchling

Fletchinder, as seen in the anime. (Image via TPC)

The best method to get Fletchinder in Niantic’s mobile game is to evolve Fletchling into one using 100 Candies. Multiple approaches aid you in adding Fletchling to the collection and gathering its Candies. You can catch the creature in the wild, Raid Battles, Eggs, and Research tasks.

Trade

Fletchinder in Pokemon GO can be traded using Stardust. Friends with an excess quantity of Fletchinder can give one to trainers by meeting them in person.

Can Fletchinder be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Fletchinder (Imaget via TPC)

Yes, the Fletchinder you encounter can be shiny. This variation has attractive colors and a woodpecker-like design.

