How to get free MLB cap in Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO players now have a reason to celebrate, particularly baseball fans. The deveolpers are offering a free MLB-themed cap for your in-game avatar as part of a playful partnership between Major League Baseball and GO. Although this digital item is only for show, it's a good way to show off your passion for the game and give your trainer a unique touch.

There are no real-world purchases or in-game achievements needed to claim the cap, and it's simple. A working promo code and a few minutes of your time are all you need. To unlock this time-limited reward and prepare your avatar for game day, follow the instructions below.

Pokemon GO: Guide to getting the MLB cap

To receive your free MLB-branded cap in the game, enter the following promo code:

MLBxPOKEMONGO

A dark blue baseball cap with the official MLB logo can be unlocked with this code. Don't wait too long to claim it because it's only available for a short period of time.

How to redeem the MLB cap Code in Pokemon GO

Whether you’re playing on Android or iOS, redeeming this promo item is straightforward. Here’s how:

Open your browser and Google search the official Pokemon GO Code Redemption website Log in with the account you use to play GO (Google, Facebook, Apple, Pokemon Trainer Club, or Niantic Kids). In the promo code field, enter: MLBxPOKEMONGO Click Submit. If the code is valid and still active, you’ll see a success message. Start the game on your device. The MLB hat will automatically be added to your avatar’s inventory.

Where to find the MLB cap in Pokemon GO

After redeeming, start up GO and click on your avatar icon in the lower left corner. From there:

Tap the Style button.

button. Go to the Hats section.

section. Scroll through your inventory to locate the new MLB cap.

Select and equip it to complete your look

Through partnerships with sports teams and fashion brands, the GO devs have introduced a variety of promotional products over the years. It's a straightforward reward, but it gives your avatar customization options some personality and flair.

Make sure to redeem the code soon — these freebies usually have expiration dates.

