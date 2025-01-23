How to get Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has introduced another thrilling addition to its roster — Galarian Rapidash. Known for its stunning aesthetics and mystical charm, this unicorn-inspired Pokemon offers a fresh, dynamic experience for players who enjoy a fast-paced playstyle. Galarian Rapidash is classified as a Ranged Speedster, dealing damage through its Special Attack stat.

Rated at intermediate difficulty, it’s an excellent choice for those looking to master a highly mobile character with a unique combat strategy. Starting as Galarian Ponyta, it evolves into Galarian Rapidash at Level 5, unlocking its full potential.

Galarian Rapidash’s gameplay emphasizes maintaining high movement speed to maximize damage output and shield uptime, making it a favorite for players who enjoy quick maneuvers and tactical precision.

If you’re looking to add this mystical steed to your lineup, this guide explains everything you need to know about getting Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to obtain Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite

The Galarian Rapidash Event Pass, as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To unlock Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite, you must participate in the limited-time Galarian Rapidash Event Pass. This event is accessible through the event section of the game and offers a structured way to earn rewards by completing missions. Follow these steps to secure Galarian Rapidash for your team:

1) Participate in challenge missions

During the event, you’ll find daily and challenge missions that grant event pass points upon completion. These missions vary in difficulty and reward value, offering an engaging way to progress through the event. These are some prerequisites:

Win 1 battle : Earns 40 points.

: Earns 40 points. Score Goals 30 times: Earns 200 points.

As you complete these tasks, your event points will accumulate, unlocking rewards at specific milestones.

2) Earn rewards through points

For every 100 points earned, you’ll unlock a new event level and receive rewards. These rewards are divided into two categories:

Regular Rewards : Accessible to all participants.

: Accessible to all participants. Premium Rewards: Exclusive to players who purchase the Premium Pass.

3) Unlock Galarian Rapidash with the Premium Pass

To gain access to Galarian Rapidash, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Pass for 349 Aeos Gems. This provides access to both regular and premium rewards, including Galarian Rapidash’s license. Once you earn 2000 points with the Premium Pass, the license for Galarian Rapidash will be unlocked, allowing you to add this mystical Pokemon to your playable roster.

4) Speed up the process with Aeos Gems

If you’re eager to unlock Galarian Rapidash quickly, you can exchange Aeos Gems for event pass points. Here’s how it works:

Every 10 Aeos Gems grants 50 event points .

grants . Spending 400 Aeos Gems will earn you the 2000 points needed for Galarian Rapidash’s license.

Combined with the cost of the Premium Pass, you will need to spend 746 Aeos Gems for an instant unlock.

Galarian Rapidash’s exclusive Holowear: Sacred Style

Galarian Rapidash: Sacred Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those who want to showcase Galarian Rapidash in style, Pokemon Unite is offering a unique Sacred Style Holowear for this elegant Pokemon. The Sacred Style Holowear is available through the Premium Pass at the 4000-point mark of the Galarian Rapidash Event. Unlocking this exclusive costume should further enhance your gameplay experience.

To reach this level instantly, you’ll need an additional 800 Aeos Gems, bringing the total cost to 1149 Aeos Gems for both Galarian Rapidash and its Sacred Style Holowear.

Galarian Rapidash brings a fresh, fast-paced dynamic to Pokemon Unite, appealing to players who value speed and precision. Whether you’re grinding missions or using Aeos Gems for an instant unlock, adding Galarian Rapidash to your roster is a worthwhile investment.

With its stunning Sacred Style Holowear, you can make a statement both on and off the battlefield.

