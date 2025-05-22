  • home icon
How to get Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 22, 2025 13:57 GMT
How to get Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO
How to get Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO debuts on May 25, 2025, as part of the Raid Day event. The creature will be available for three hours, 2 - 5 pm local time, and is a must-have. It is the best Fighting-type Dynamax attacker, and no matter what creature is released in the future, it will never be replaced.

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO.

How to get Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO

G-Max Machamp can be obtained in the following ways:

  • 6-star Max Battles
  • Trade

Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)
Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)

6-star Max Battles

Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO can be encountered in Max Battles from 2 - 5 pm local time on May 25, 2025. It will take over all Power Spots around you during this period, and you can challenge it for 800 Max Particles with up to 39 other trainers, each with three Pokemon. Note that even though Gigantamax Battles allow up to 40 players, each group can only have four.

Machamp is weak to Psychic-, Fairy-, and Flying-type damage. Based on this, your best attacking options are:

  • Dynamax Metagross with Zen Headbutt
  • Dynamax Moltres with Wing Attack
  • Dynamax Unfeazant with Air Slash
  • Dynamax Charizard with Wing Attack

Refer to our Dynamax Attacker tier list for other best options.

Once you beat Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO, you can catch it at the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 1,667 - 1,746 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,084 - 2,183 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to attend the event, you can still get your hands on G-Max Machamp. Ask a friend to trade you the creature. Try to make sure it is a Lucky Trade so you can guarantee a high-IV variant. Additionally, it will count as a Special Trade.

While any additional Max Moves you unlock will remain, any that you level up will be brought back to level 1.

Can Gigantamax Machamp be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Gigantamax Machamp comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Gigantamax Machamp comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, there's a chance that you might encounter Shiny Gignatamax Machamp in Pokemon GO after you win the fight. The odds for this are approximately 1-in-512 as the event does not boost shiny odds.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp stats and moves

  • Attack: 234
  • Defense: 159
  • Stamina: 207
  • Fast Attacks: Counter, Karate Chop, and Bullet Punch
  • Max Moves: G-Max Chi Strike (Fighting-type)
  • Charged Attacks: Cross Chop, Stone Edge, Submission, Rock Slide, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam, and Payback
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 60 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 110 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 45Candy XL

