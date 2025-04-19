How to get Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO is bringing Gigantamax Snorlax as a 6-star Max Battle boss this Saturday, i.e., April 19, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this period, not only will this special Snorlax be available for trainers to catch, but those who are lucky may even encounter its Shiny version. As Snorlax is a Normal-type, trainers must bring powerful Fighting-types to bring it down.

In this article, we will go over how to catch a Gigantamax version of Snorlax.

How to get Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO

Gigantamax Snorlax is coming (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Gigantamax Snorlax can be found in Tier 6 Max Battles on April 19, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time as part of its Max Raid Day. You will have to visit Max Spots during those three hours if you want a chance to catch this mon.

As Snorlax is a powerful Normal-type, you need to bring Fighting-types like Gigantamax Machamp or Dynamax Passimian to fight it. Additionally, only large groups can bring down this behemoth, so you should attempt to join a party and work alongside other trainers to catch Gigantamax Snorlax.

To increase your chances of getting this version of Snorlax, there will be a series of event bonuses at play during this period:

The Max Particle collection limit will be increased to 1,600 .

will be increased to . All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles.

will host Gigantamax Battles. Players will get 8x Max Particles from Power Spots.

from Power Spots. Two additional Special Trades will be allowed.

will be allowed. Power Spots will refresh more frequently.

You can even consider buying the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day ticket for 5 USD (or equivalent local pricing) for these extra perks:

1) Event-exclusive Timed Research, which will provide the following rewards:

1 Max Mushroom (temporarily doubles damage for Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon).

(temporarily doubles damage for Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon). 25,000 XP

2) Additional bonuses

2x XP from Max Battles.

from Max Battles. Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600.

Can Gigantamax Snorlax be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Gigantamax Snorlax and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, if a player is lucky, they can encounter a Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax during the Max Raid Day event. However, the odds for it do not appear to be boosted for the event and will be the standard 1-in-512 chance. This means getting a Shiny Snorlax that can Gigantamax will be unlikely for most trainers.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 have been announced. This includes information about the ticket prices as well as the news that Volcanion, the Legendary Pokemon from the Kalos region, is coming to the game.

