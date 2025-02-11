How to get Luvdisc in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Luvdisc in Pokemon GO will be available in Spotlight Hour for the second time in 2025. It has been featured during other events, including Beloved Buddies. Shiny Luvdisc is also available to encounter. Both variations are unique creatures with a design resembling the shape of a human heart. Their cuteness and adorable qualities make them highly sought-after creatures.

The Rendezvous Pokemon, another name for Luvdisc, has no utility in PvP and PvE battles. It is traded among in-game friends to express love.

How to get Luvdisc in Pokemon GO

Luvdisc in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are five ways to acquire a Luvdisc:

Wild encounters

Raid Battles victories

Research task rewards

Egg hatches

Trade

Wild encounters

Luvdisc can be found as a wild encounter during events. The Spotlight Hour event happening on February 11, from 6-7 pm local time, will feature it. The maximum CP catch of a wild Luvdisc obtained during the weather that doesn't boost its encounter rate stays at 727. Meanwhile, its maximum CP increases to 787 when you get Luvdisc in Pokemon GO during Rainy weather.

Raid Battles victories

Since Luvdisc is a Water-type Pokemon with a maximum CP of 959, it only appears in one-star raids. Its battles can be won solo. Its highest catch CP obtained from raids that take place in Rainy weather is 605. In contrast, the max CP decreases to 484 if it is obtained during other in-game weather conditions.

Research task rewards

Many events, such as Luvdisc Research Day, Carnival of Love, and Valentine's Day, have offered encounters with Luvdisc as rewards for completing Research tasks.

Research tasks may provide you with a Luvdisc encounter award boasting a maximum CP of 363.

Egg hatches

Hatching Eggs during an event that features Luvdisc as an Egg hatch can get you a Luvdisc in Niantic's mobile game. However, it is important to remember that only the Eggs you collect during the event can help.

Trade

The simplest way to get a Luvdisc in Pokemon GO is by trading with a friend.

Can Luvdisc be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Luvdisc (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, the Luvdisc you encounter in the game can be shiny. It was introduced as a part of the Valentine's Day event on February 13, 2018.

