How to get Magnemite in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Trainers have multiple approaches to obtain Magnemite in Pokemon GO. This Pocket Monster's Shiny variant has been released to the community, making it obtainable. Both of their elemental typing are Electric and Steel, meaning they are super-effective against Water, Rock, Fairy, Ice, and Flying-type entities. That said, to get your hands on them, this guide provides the steps to do so.

While the regular form of Magnemite was introduced with the launch of the mobile game, its Shiny variant debuted during the Let's Go Celebration on November 16, 2018.

Magnemite in Pokemon GO: How to get, weaknesses, and counters

Magnemite in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company/Niantic)

There are six different ways to obtain Magnemite in Pokemon GO. These are:

Catch Magnemite in the wild

Hatch Pokemon eggs

Beat Raid Battles

Complete Research tasks

Trade

Purify Shadow Magnemite

1) Catch Magnemite in the wild

Magnemite is a dual Electric and Steel-type Pokemon. As such, the spawn rate of this creature is increased by the effect of the Weather Boost in Rainy and Snowy weather conditions. You will have to visit areas experiencing these weathers if you want to easily find Magnemite.

You can also activate Incense or Lure Module to attract Pokemon like Magnemite that appear in such weather. These items are useful to find Pocket Monsters in the game.

The Spotlight Hour event of August features Magnemite in Pokemon GO. You will be able to encounter and catch this monster by playing during the runtime of this event. Importantly, remember to use Lure Module and Incense to boost the spawn rate of the featured Pokemon.

2) Hatch Pokemon eggs

Eggs can be hatched to get Magnemite: however, you can only do so when the creature is returned in eggs during events. As of writing, it is not possible to find the critter in eggs. This means you will have to wait for future events that feature Magnemite.

3) Beat Raid Battles

Note that Magnemite is 256% weak to Ground-type attacks and 160% weak to Fighting- and Fire-type moves in Pokemon GO. Therefore, use them to create a countering team that can defeat Magnemite in Raid Battles.

The following Pokemon and moves can beat Magnemite:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud Shot and High Horsepower

Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhydon: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere

4) Complete Research Tasks

The rewards obtained by completing certain Research tasks offer encounters with Magnemite in Pokemon GO. However, this method is unreliable since Niantic has yet to return this Pocket Monster via stories.

5) Trade

Those who cannot get Magnemite in the game with the help of the given methods can ask their Pokemon GO friends for an extra one through trade. Note that friends must be within a 100-meter distance to perform this action. Moreover, they will need Stardust in their account.

6) Purify Shadow Magnemite

Shadow Magnemite was obtained by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders in the past. If these characters bring back the creature, you can always beat them to get your hands on the Shadow Pokemon.

Once it is added to your collection, you can purify Shadow Magnemite to change it into Magnemite in Pokemon GO.

All ways to get Shiny Magnemite in Pokemon GO

Shiny Magnemite in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

To get Shiny Magnemite in Pokemon GO, follow these steps:

Catch Magnemite in the wild

Hatch Pokemon eggs

Beat Raid Battles

Complete Research tasks

Trade

